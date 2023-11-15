'It'll heal wounds': Spain's PM defends Catalan amnesty

Advertisement

In a sign of the tensions over the amnesty deal, police blocked off access to parliament to prevent hundreds of protesters from getting close to the building.

Inside, the Socialist leader addressed the assembly to outline his priorities for another four-year mandate ahead of a vote of confidence on Thursday.

Advertisement

Sánchez, who has been in office since 2018, is expected to be voted in with no problems. His Socialist party has reached deals with a number of small parties to ensure he has the backing of 179 legislators, three more than the absolute majority of 176 needed in a first vote.

The conservative Popular Party (PP) came first in July's general election but was unable to cobble together a working majority in the 350-seat parliament.

To win the crucial backing of Catalonia's two main separatist parties, the ERC and JxCat, Sánchez agreed to their demand to grant an amnesty to those involved in the region's separatist movement over the past decade.

This includes Catalonia's failed 2017 secession bid which included a referendum that was banned by the courts. That was followed by a short-lived declaration of independence which sparked Spain's worst political crisis in decades.

Critics argue the amnesty is a self-serving means for Sánchez to remain in power. He told parliament on Wednesday it is what is needed to "heal the wounds" opened by the wealthy northeastern region's bid to break away from Spain.

Advertisement

READ MORE:

'Dialogue and forgiveness'

"We will guarantee the unity of Spain through dialogue and forgiveness," the 51-year-old said.

"This amnesty will benefit many people, political leaders whose ideas I do not share and whose actions I reject, but also hundreds of citizens who were swept up in the (separatist) process."

Backers of the bill estimate the amnesty could benefit around 400 people, primarily minor officials and ordinary citizens who helped stage the 2017 referendum or took part in protests.

Police officers facing legal action over their sometimes violent efforts to stop the referendum from going ahead, or their clashes with protesters, are also covered.

But it will also benefit the head of the Catalan regional government at the time of the 2017 secession bid, JxCat founder Carles Puigdemont. He fled to Belgium shortly after the referendum to avoid prosecution. Many Spaniards consider him an enemy of the state.

The amnesty deal has prompted a wave of protests across Spain, with hundreds of people rallying nationwide on Sunday, answering a call from the PP to take to the streets.

'Selling Spain'

Sánchez “is selling Spain” to Catalan separatists to remain in power, Belen Valdez, who was draped in a Spanish flag, told AFP at the Wednesday's protest near the parliament.

His amnesty law “insults Spaniards,” she added.

Thousands have congregated each night for over a week outside the Socialist party's headquarters in Madrid in rallies organised by the far-right. Some of the protests have turned violent.

The PP and far-right party Vox, which has called for "resistance" against Sánchez's new government, have vowed to challenge the amnesty in the courts.

The draft amnesty law, which was tabled in parliament on Monday and is expected to face a vote in the coming weeks, has also sparked criticism from judges and raised concerns in Brussels, which has asked for more details.