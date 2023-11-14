Ex-Fox News presenter Tucker Carlson joins Spain's anti-amnesty protests

Advertisement

Controversial former Fox News presenter Tucker Carlson made a surprise appearance in Madrid on Monday night as he joined far-right Vox leader Santiago Abascal at a protest against caretaker Socialist (PSOE) Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez's amnesty deal with Catalan separatists.

In what was the 11th consecutive day of protests against the PSOE deal with Junts per Catalunya, which includes a legal amnesty for those involved in the failed 2017 independence bid, Abascal attended the demonstration outside the PSOE headquarters on Ferraz Street in Madrid, along with Carlson.

Known for his right-wing conspiratorial style, most notably Covid-19 scepticism and his role in promoting the 2020 electoral fraud conspiracy, Carlson at one time had the highest-rated TV show on American television.

Time magazine said in 2021 that he "may be the most powerful conservative in America." A long-time supporter of Donald Trump, he was fired from Fox in April of this year.

Since leaving Fox Carslon has begun working independently and interviewed international political leaders. In September he travelled to Buenos Aires to meet Javier Milei, a Presidential candidate in Argentina characterised by some as extreme right. According to Vox sources speaking to El Confidencial, he will interview Abascal this Tuesday.

Carlson posted a picture of him standing next to Abascal at the protest.

In Madrid, Carlson admitted his unfamiliarity with Spanish politics yet still felt confident enough to give his opinion on the amnesty: "I love Spain and they are trying to steal your country. That's not how a democracy should work," he said.

"You can't give an amnesty just for people to vote for you. You have to have the rule of law. It's very difficult to understand what's going on in Spain if you're not here. Your policy is complicated for an American. I want to understand it and try to explain it. If you are not Spanish, there are parts of Spain that are complicated for a foreigner."

Despite something of a language barrier, politically speaking Carlson and Abascal's Vox speak much of the same language.

Carlson, like Vox, has expressed anti-immigrant and anti-Islam sentiment, stoked fear about demographic replacement, promoted conspiracy theories, and is seen as an 'anti-woke' voice who successfully injects far-right or extremist rhetoric into mainstream political discourse.

A Spanish man shows off his Tucker Carlson t-shirt as Tucker shakes hands and greets throngs of Madrid protesters.



Tucker: "I have that tie."



Off camera: "He still wears that tie!" pic.twitter.com/nEJ1KUsgL2 — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) November 13, 2023

Carlson has maintained a huge following despite being fired by Fox, boasting 10.6 million followers on Twitter/X, and his appearance at the protest and sudden interest Spanish politics will likely increase awareness of the amnesty deal and Spain in right-wing social media spheres around the world.

Carlson told press at the protest that the anti-amnesty demonstrations are "not getting the coverage it deserves... we thought it deserved more coverage than it's getting."

🇪🇸 | Tucker Carlson, durante su visita a Madrid, critica la falta de cobertura mediática de los eventos en España, calificándolos de atentados contra la democracia y advierte sobre el riesgo de dictadura en Europa. pic.twitter.com/eVBfj0QCDr — UHN Plus (@UHN_Plus) November 13, 2023

Over the last 11 days, thousands of Spaniards have taken to the streets in order to protest against the PSOE-Junts amnesty deal. The Spanish right has described Sánchez as a traitor and that the amnesty deal represents a step on the road to dictatorship.

The investiture vote for Sánchez's re-election will begin with the debate on Wednesday 14th. The vote is scheduled for Thursday 15th in the Spanish Congress.