Sánchez set to be Spain's PM again after Thursday vote in parliament

The parliamentary debate will begin Wednesday at 1100GMT with a vote of confidence expected Thursday, said lower house president Francina Armengol.

In exchange for the votes of the Catalan separatist parties, Sánchez agreed to a controversial amnesty for those involved in a failed 2017 secession attempt.

With the support of the far left, with whom he has ruled for the past three years, as well as parties representing Basques, Catalans and the Canary Islands, Sánchez can expect to receive 179 votes, with 176 needed for a majority.

Sánchez's Socialists came second in legislative elections on July 23rd but Alberto Núñez Feijóo, head of the Popular Party, which came first, was unable to cobble together a working majority in parliament, leaving the door open for Sanchez to try.

Last Thursday he secured the support of seven deputies from the movement of Catalan independence leader Carles Puigdemont.

The amnesty plan has severely split Spanish public opinion, with hundreds of thousands of people demonstrating against it Sunday across the country.