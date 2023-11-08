Rail unions in Spain call five-day train strike

Advertisement

The strike days are called for Friday November 24th and Thursday November 30th as well as Friday December 1st, Monday December 4th and Tuesday December 5th.

The decision comes several days after acting PM Pedro Sánchez and Catalan separatist party ERC agreed to fully transfer control of Rodalies - Catalonia's delay-prone commuter rail service - to the regional Generalitat government.

Unions have criticised the lack of information provided to them before the decision was made and fear that the transfer will result in worse labour conditions for rail workers.

If talks between the Spanish government and works council representing staff from state-run rail operator Renfe and infrastructure manager Adif do not have a positive outcome, unions will confirm the nationwide strike action by November 10th.

Spain’s Transport Ministry has so far assured the unions that it remains a political decision for the time being, whilst for their part Catalan authorities have told Renfe and Adif workers in the region that they will keep the same working rights they enjoy currently.