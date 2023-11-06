More than 'loco': The many ways to say crazy in Spanish

Advertisement

Loco/a is the Spanish adjective for mad or crazy, in the sense of someone who is insane or mentally unstable.

It can also be used as a noun to name a mad person, un loco or una loca.

Advertisement

If you want to say that someone has gone mad, you say se ha vuelto loco/a.

English has a wide array of expressions and words to describe craziness, and as we’re about to see, Spanish is no different.

Estar como una cabra - To be like a goat

Example:

Este tío está como una cabra.

This guy is barking mad.

Estar como una regadera - To be like a watering can

Example:

¡Madre mía! ¡Estás como una regadera!

Oh my! You're bananas!

Estar mal de la olla - To not be well of the pot

Example:

¿Pero qué te pasa? ¿Estás mal de la olla?

¿What’s wrong with you? Have you gone mad?

Faltarle un tornillo - To lack a screw

Example:

Le falta un tornillo, por eso vive en un árbol.

He’s got a screw loose, that’s why he lives in a tree.

Estar mal de la cabeza - To not be right in the head

Example:

Marcos está mal de la cabeza, yo que tú lo evitaría.

Marcos isn’t right in the head, if I were you I’d avoid him.

Faltarle un agua/hervor - To be lacking some water/boiling

Example:

A mi abuela le falta un hervor, es muy mayor ya.

My gran’s lost her marbles, she’s very old now.

Estar colgado/a - To be hanging

Está colgado, va por la calle desnudo.

He’s batshit crazy, he walks around naked outdoors.

Irse a alguien la pinza/la olla - To lose one’s clothes peg/pot

Example:

¡Se te ha ido la pinza! ¿Por qué has hecho eso?

You’ve gone mad! Why did you do that?

Estar chiflado/chalado

Example:

Es el típico profesor chiflado.

He’s the typical mad professor.

Estar majareta/majara

Example:

Cuidado con la chica esa, está majara.

Careful with that girl, she’s not all there.