Advertisement

Wildfires

Storm Ciarán fuels wildfire in Spain's Valencia region

AFP/The Local
AFP/The Local - [email protected]
Published: 3 Nov, 2023 CET. Updated: Fri 3 Nov 2023 10:25 CET
Storm Ciarán fuels wildfire in Spain's Valencia region
Over 600 people were evacuated, including the residents of a mental health centre in the village of Ador, local officials told public television TVE. Photo: Bomberos de Valencia

A wind-fuelled wildfire raged in the eastern Spanish region of Valencia on Friday, causing hundreds of people to be evacuated and 2,000 hectares of scorched land so far, local authorities said.

Advertisement

The blaze erupted on Thursday near the village of Montichelvo in the coastal region of Valencia and has so far affected up to 1,400 hectares (3,500 acres), emergency services said on X, formerly Twitter.

Advertisement

Over 850 people were evacuated from the municipalities of Terrateig, Castellonet de la Conquesta and other residential areas, including the residents of a mental health centre in the village of Ador, local officials told public television TVE.

Wind gusts of up to 120 kilometres (75 miles) an hour were hampering efforts to battle the blaze, they added.

It "started with a small fire" but as "the wind has blown all day leading it spread with great speed" Valencia government minister Pilar Bernabé told journalists. 

Up to 2,000 hectares of land have been burnt in 19 hours, leading authorities to deploy two hydroplanes to fight the blaze.

Spain was lashed by strong winds on Thursday as Storm Ciarán battered Western Europe, causing at least 10 deaths including that of a 23-year-old woman who was fatally struck by a tree that toppled in Madrid.

READ MORE: Storm Ciarán's 150km/h winds cause havoc across Spain

More

#Wildfires #Weather

Join the conversation in our comments section below. Share your own views and experience and if you have a question or suggestion for our journalists then email us at [email protected].
Please keep comments civil, constructive and on topic – and make sure to read our terms of use before getting involved.

Please log in to leave a comment.

See Also