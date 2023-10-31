What help is available in Spain to quit smoking?

Advertisement

Approximately 33 percent of the Spanish population smokes daily, according to the latest EDADES survey from the Spanish Ministry of Health.

A total of 44 percent of Spaniards also declare themselves ex-smokers, according to data from the latest European Health Survey.

Extremadura and Valencia are the regions in Spain with the most smokers, with 43.3 percent and 42.3 percent respectively, smoke daily. This is closely followed by Castilla-La Mancha with 36.8 percent, Murcia with 36.6 percent, and the Canary Islands with 35.7 percent.

Data from the Ministry of Health reveals that more than 60,000 people die every year from diseases caused by the consumption of tobacco in Spain, which is equivalent to more than 160 deaths daily.

A minimum of 1,228 deaths among non-smokers are also estimated to be attributed to exposure to environmental tobacco smoke, increasing the risk of suffering from chronic diseases such as lung cancer, cardiovascular diseases and respiratory diseases.

These stats are frightening and should be a cause for alarm. Luckily for those who are considering quitting smoking either for their own health, for the health of a loved one or just for general wellbeing, there is help available.

Quitting smoking is not an easy task and health professionals recognise smoking as an addiction. According to the Spanish Ministry of Health, "the first and easiest step is to recognise and be aware of the problems that this consumption can cause to our health and that of the people around us”.

Guides

For those who speak Spanish, the Ministry of Health has put together a guide for those who want to quit.

It takes you through all the necessary steps you need to follow, including answering all your questions and even chapters for those who are struggling and think it’s too hard.

Drugs

Early this year in February, the Ministry of Health agreed to finance a new drug to help people quit smoking in just 25 days.

The drug is called Todacitan and reportedly has very few side effects. The active ingredient of this drug is called cytisine and is a plant-based substance with a similar but weaker effect to nicotine.

You need a prescription from your doctor in order to access the drug, so an appointment is necessary before you visit the pharmacy.

Your doctor will assess whether you’re a good candidate for the medication, before making a decision. They may also suggest other medications that you may benefit from, including nicotine patches.

Apps

The Ministry of Health also suggests that any who wants to quit download the S’Acabó app. It’s a free application for mobile phones (iOS and Android operating systems) specifically designed to stop smoking and has been created by the Spanish Society of Tobacco Specialists (SEDET).

It gives you tips on how to quit smoking, helps you to work out how much money you would save by quitting, gives you addictive video games to play to take your mind off thinking about having a cigarette, explains all about medications available to help you quit and keeps track of the days you’re able to go without smoking.

Help to quit by region

Different regions have their own programmes to help residents quit smoking, so there will be various types of additional help, depending on where you live. You can find a good overview per region via the following Ministry of Health web page, but we have listed more information below for the most popular areas.

If we haven't covered your region and you can't find the info in the link above, but you want to find out what the health authorities can do to help, search for the words 'ayuda para dejar de fumar' and the name of the autonomous community.

Spain's regions have different treatment plans available to stop smoking. Photo: Vladyslav Dukhin / Pexels

Andalusia

Those who live in Andalusia can access help by visiting their local health centre and telling their doctor that they wish to stop smoking. Your doctor can then refer you to a stop smoking workshop, which takes place in health centres across the region.

Andalusia also offers residents a free telephone service called Quit Line. It offers assistance to smokers who cannot participate in the workshops. This service is accessed for free through the Toll-Free Tobacco Information Telephone (900 850 300) or Salud Responde (955 545 060).

It offers personalised phone therapy, helpful tips on overcoming difficulties when trying to quit, plus periodic monitoring.

One in three people who have received treatment through the Quit Line has managed to stop smoking and continue to do so after one year (35.9 percent).

Madrid

Madrid offers its residents an online programme to stop smoking from the Hospital Carlos III. It is run by professionals and offers useful guidelines and recommendations for your particular battle against tobacco. There's no need to wait for a referral, you can simply register for the programme directly via the above link.

Canary Islands

The Canary Islands has its own Smoker Assistance Program (PAFCAN), which aims to fund first-line pharmacological treatments in the treatment of tobacco addiction and carry out ongoing training for health professionals to guarantee the best technical assistance to smokers. To access help, visit your local health centre.

Valencia

The Valencia health service offers a number of documents, guides and audiovisual programmes to help you quit smoking, which you can find here. As these are mostly offered in Spanish, visit your local health centre to find out what's available in English.

Catalonia

Cat Salut, the health department for Catalonia urges people to contact their local health centre, where they can advise you on the process of quitting smoking and prescribe drug treatment if appropriate.

You can also visit your local pharmacy to ask for help and advice. There is a network of smoke-free pharmacies in Barcelona and Tarragona.

If you are in hospital for any reason, they may offer you help to overcome addiction too.

Some companies in Catalonia also offer their own prevention services or have hired third-party ones, so it’s important to speak with HR to see what, if any advice they can give too.

You can also call the 061 telephone line to help you quit smoking, which includes a personalised treatment plan, people to answer any questions you have and give you information on local care centres, if necessary. It works 24 hours a day, 365 days a year and covers the entire territory of Catalonia.

You can also contact the Smoking Treatment Unit of the Bellvitge University Hospital, which helps you quit smoking online.

Balearic Islands

The Balearic Islands' public health service suggests you visit your local health centre to make an appointment, as well as visit any of the pharmacies affiliated with their stop smoking programme.

Castilla y León

Castilla y León offers stop smoking guides in various languages including Spanish, Arabic, Portuguese and Bulgarian, but unfortunately not in English.

Galicia

For those in Galicia, you can find several resources online including stop-smoking guides (only in Spanish and Gallego) as well as information about the latest medications available in the region to help you quit.

Basque Country

The Department of Health in the Basque Country offers a three-pronged approach, which includes help in person from your health centre - including group therapy sessions, help online or via the phone and a mixture of both.

If you can't go to the health centre you can call on the free phone number 944 007 573, available 24 hours a day. You can also register online for group sessions.

Alternative therapies

There are of course many alternative therapies to help you quit smoking. Some may be offered and supported by the public health services, while others you’ll have to seek out on your own. These include hypnosis, acupuncture, herbal remedies and yoga. Search online for these therapies in your region to see what’s available.