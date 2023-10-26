What are the best courier services in Spain?

Advertisement

Courier companies are known in Spanish as empresas de paquetería if they send big items, and empresas de mensajería if they send smaller items at speed.

According to the latest study available from 2019 by Spain's consumer watchdog OCU, FedEx, UPS and Nacex had the highest levels of customer satisfaction among couriers operating in Spain.

However, Correos and (and the speedier Correos Express) were still the preferred courier company in Spain and were used by 60 percent of respondents who sent a package in the previous twelve months.

The Spanish courier companies that were least valued by Spaniards were Envialia and Tourline Express.

OCU found that for sending a package via courier within Spain, SEUR and Nacex were the fastest.

For sending a package international, the consumer watchdog concluded that DHL's prices were more competitive than FedEx's.

In 2023, Spanish company SEUR was given the award for best courier service in Spain.

Despite the apparent general satisfaction of customers with most of Spain's couriers, OCU pointed out that 41 percent of people who used their services that year had some sort of problem, from packages that didn't arrive on time to difficulties getting through to the companies' customer service departments.

Below is a more detailed breakdown of what Spain's best courier companies offer.

Correos

You're probably already familiar with the yellow post offices and distinctive uniforms of Correos, Spain's state owned postal service. Founded all the way back in 1716, it is the largest postal network in the country and sends billions and billions of deliveries every year.

You can send or collect in store, track and follow your delivery online, and Correos also offers international (including Andorra, Portugal and Gibraltar) and domestic shipments. It is generally the cheapest courier service in Spain for both domestic and international deliveries.

One bonus of using Correos is that you receive a text or email reminder notifying of your delivery time. For domestic deliveries, it generally takes up to three days.

Correos Express as the name suggests is the faster delivery courier branch of Correos, with 60 offices and 5,000 vehicles operating in Spain and Portugal, allowing users to track their package at all times. It's the preferred choice for sending packages to the Canary and Balearic Islands.

Correos is the most used postal service in Spain, even though it's not considered the best courier. (Photo by Jorge Guerrero / AFP)

DHL

DHL is an internationally known and respected German-based courier service which is also widely used in Spain. Many like the flexibility of the service, namely that it offers collections in physical stores, package tracking, export and import services, as well as delivery guarantees.

It also has the DHL Express service, ideal for products that need quick delivery, such as perishable food items or natural cosmetics. DHL also allows you to arrange delivery to an Express collection point.

SEUR

Arguably the fastest courier service in Spain, SEUR is known for making deliveries within 24 hours and has positioned itself as one of the best in Spain, along with Correos and DHL, as a result.

SEUR also offers an incredibly versatile delivery service. You choose between you address, a SEUR PickUp facilities, or even physical store through Click&Collect.

Its branches, which are located all over Spain, operate 24 hours a day and operate from Monday to Sunday, so if you're in a time-pressured situation SEUR might be your best bet in Spain. There's also SEUR Frío, which specialises in sending fresh products quickly whilst keeping them refrigerated.

MRW

MRW was the courier company with the most franchisees in the parcel sector in Spain in 2021. What makes it one of the best is that it guarantees same-day delivery service (distributed in two time slots, morning and afternoon). In addition, from their website they offer a rate simulator to inform the customer about their services.

MRW covers around 1,500 routes, customers can select the delivery time slot they want, specify the delivery point and can even pick up their package at one of the many office MRW offices.

FedEx

Another big name courier, the well-known American parcel company FedEx has been in the market for almost four decades and has one of the most reliable services and reputations as a result. A bonus of using FedEx is that it offers insured shipment protected and has an optimal tracking system. In addition, its management and compliance platform can be integrated into most online stores, so if you're a Spain based small business owners, especially one selling abroad, FedEx might work for uou.

If you're concerned about the environmental impact of our highly connected world, FedEx is committed to sustainable delivery, and has invested vehicle electrification, sustainable energy and contributed to the creation of Yale's natural carbon capture centre, where research towards natural carbon capture solutions is supported.

Nacex

You might have never heard of Nacex but it's actually the best rated parcel company in Spain. It ships throughout the country, as well as to Andorra and Portugal.

Nacex really takes care of its packages too: 95 percent of those delivered by the company were delivered without any damage.

They also offer special services for eCommerce companies, allow you to send and return products as part of the service, and they also offer the option of shipping to delivery pick up points.

UPS

The American courier service operates in Spain and specialised in international deliveries. UPS doesn't have any physical offices in Spain which is a drawback compared to other companies on this list, but their customer service (reachable on 900102410) is available from 8am to 8pm.

Deliveries take place between 8am and 6pm. If the person isn't at home at the time of delivery and the package is under 20kg, an authorised meeting point can be agreed upon.

Other courier companies operating in Spain which are worth a mention are PAACK, Zeleris and TNT.