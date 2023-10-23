Advertisement

Storm Bernard causes chaos in Spain with eight regions still on alert

The Local Spain
The Local Spain - [email protected]
Published: 23 Oct, 2023 CET. Updated: Mon 23 Oct 2023 09:56 CET
Storm Bernard causes chaos in Spain with eight regions still on alert
Storm Bernard wreaks havoc across Spain. Photo: ALEX ROSA / AFP

Eighteen provinces are on alert this Monday due to storm Bernard, which has already caused more than 1,500 incidences in the southern Andalusia region, where scores of trees have fallen due to 100km/h winds.

Spain’s State Meteorological Agency (AEMET) warned of 100-kilometre-per-hour wind, torrential rain and elevated waves across parts of the country on Monday, October 23rd.

Storm Bernard entered through the Gulf of Cádiz and has already begun to cross the Peninsula from south to north, wreaking havoc and leaving chaos in its wake.

In Andalusia, the Emergency 112 services attended more than 1,500 incidences between 3:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m. on Sunday evening.

Most of these were due to strong gusts of wind which caused trees and branches to fall, cables to break and signs and fences to tumble.

In Huelva, one person died when the vehicle in which he was travelling overturned after a landslide on the road.

In the Granada town of Cuesta de Gomérez, a tree fell and injured three people, who were then evacuated to a local hospital, and in the city of Jaén, a woman injured her leg after a fence fell on her.

Several transport networks have also been disrupted including the train route between Lora del Río and Utrera (Seville) because of a fallen tree on the line and the N-IV road has been closed, at kilometre 570, in Utrera, because of a fallen palm.

The province of Seville registered the highest volume of both incidences and warnings with almost 550 after 7:00 p.m. mainly due to wind.

More warnings for Monday October 23rd

Aemet has predicted that Storm Bernard will have the greatest impact this Monday and has issued warnings to several regions.

Much of Castilla y León has been issued an orange level warning due to winds of more than 100 km/h.

Ten regions have also been given yellow warnings due to heavy rain, extreme wind and rough seas. These are Aragón, Andalusia, Cantabria, Castilla-La Mancha, Catalonia, Madrid, Navarra, Extremadura, the Basque Country and La Rioja.

Some of the worst affected provinces will be Lleida, Huesca, Zaragoza, Ávila, Soria, Guadalajara, Toledo, Lérida and Madrid, which could see up to 20 litres of rain per square metre in one hour.

AEMET has also forecast that snow level will be around 1,800/2,000 metres in the western Cantabrian Mountains and temperatures will drop in the western half of the Canary Islands.

On Tuesday, October 24th, even with uncertainty, the predictions point to a predominance of cloudy skies and rainfall in large areas, although less abundant than previously.

