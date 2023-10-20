Barça to wear Rolling Stones-themed jersey for El Clásico

Advertisement

The La Liga champions signed a major sponsorship agreement with Spotify last year, which included advertising rights for first-team kits and naming rights of the Camp Nou.

The emblem of rock legends the Rolling Stones, a mouth with its tongue sticking out, will replace the Spotify logo on the front of Barca's jerseys for the game on October 28th and the women's Clásico in November.

Barcelona have previously worn shirts featuring the logo of Canadian rapper Drake and the cover artwork of Motomami, the third studio album released by Spanish singer Rosalía.

The deal with Spotify could be worth up to €435 million ($459 million) over several seasons, according to media reports.

Barcelona have been desperately trying to balance the books after financial struggles which led to the departure of Lionel Messi to Paris Saint-Germain in 2021.

Their president Joan Laporta has also been charged as part of the investigation into alleged bribes paid to referees, a Spanish court said on Wednesday.

