Far-right Vox wants Muslims banned from Spanish citizenship and residency

Vox wants to prevent any more Muslims from becoming Spanish nationals or residents, suggesting that applications of people “of Islamic cultures” that are currently being processed be frozen.

This comes as a reaction to the terror attack in Brussels in which two Swedish tourists were killed. A school teacher has also been murdered in Paris, the killer claiming he was working for the Islamic State, and a synagogue has been attacked in Berlin, all considered to be reactions to the escalating war between Israel and Hamas.

Vox parliamentary spokesperson Pepa Millán confirmed on Tuesday that the motion had been registered in the Lower House.

It states that there was a 26 percent increase in the number of naturalisations granted in 2022 in Spain, and that a third of these were Moroccan citizens. These are stats from the country's National Statistics Institute INE, according to which 55,463 Moroccans obtained Spanish citizenship in 2022.

Vox's motion then calls for Spanish authorities to "suspend the processing of Spanish nationality applications and residency authorisations for people of Islamic cultures".

Additionally, Vox suggests the “cancellation of nationality of those who are not Spanish by origin and support or justify Islamist terrorism activities”.

“Europe isn’t a safe place anymore”, Vox's spokesperson in Congress told journalists, stressing that what happened in Brussels was the “natural” consequence of the “open-door policy much of Europe has and that’s turning European capitals into ghettos with no State Law” and “where crime and Islamic Law rule”.

Millán argued that "it is being proven" that "those who are committing these attacks come from said cultures and that they are radicalised Islamists", adding that the "constant drip" of terrorist attacks in Europe cannot mean Spain’s national security is "compromised".

Upon finding out that the terrorist in Brussels was gunned down by police, Vox party leader Santiago Abascal tweeted “Yes, we have to kill them, all the heartless people who bring hatred, pain and death. And if possible we must kill them before they kill a single innocent person.

“In Barcelona, ​​in Brussels or in Israel. But first we must prevent them from entering, and we must hold responsible those who have opened the doors to them”.

Hay que abatirles, sí, a todos los desalmados que traen odio, dolor y muerte. Y a ser posible hay que abatirles antes de maten a un solo inocente. En Barcelona, en Bruselas o en Israel. Pero antes hay que impedirles entrar, y hay que hacer responsables a quienes les han abierto… https://t.co/WILvjL7Wfk — Santiago Abascal 🇪🇸 (@Santi_ABASCAL) October 17, 2023

It’s not the first time Vox, which gained 33 seats in July’s deadlock general election (third highest of all parties), calls for stricter citizenship laws for foreigners.

Vox has previously proposed that the required period of residency to gain citizenship in Spain be increased from ten to fifteen years, as well as banning nationality applications from those with criminal records either in Spain or their country of origin and requiring all foreign nationals give up their other nationalities.

According to the Andalusí Observatory of Muslim Communities of Spain, which collected data from town hall records from across the country and from Spain's official foreign citizen records, there are 2.3 million Muslims living in Spain in 2023.

