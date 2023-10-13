Spain set for drastic drop in temperatures over weekend

Advertisement

Many parts of Spain will experience rain and noticeable drops in temperatures this weekend, putting an end to abnormally warm October temperatures.

So far in Spain this October, the summer seems to have stretched into autumn. Temperatures have been unseasonably and worryingly hot, with the mercury remaining in the mid-30s across parts of southern Spain and on the islands.

In the Canary Islands, temperatures have been so high that schools and nurseries were forced to close this week. With summer temperatures lasting into autumn, many Spaniards have begun referring to this transitional season as veroño, formed from the words verano (summer) and otoño (autumn) and used colloquially to refer to the first few weeks of autumn when high summer temperatures persist.

But this all seems set to change heading into the weekend, with a cooler weather front entering the peninsula in the north of the country through Galicia and causing temperatures to tumble to more regular values for the time of year.

Rains are expected first along the northern coast, with the possibility of storms, which will reach the western Pyrenees and the upper Ebro areas. The rain will be accompanied by sharp temperature drops that will be felt throughout most of the country, although more moderately in the Canary Islands and south of the country, according to forecasts from Spain's state meteorological agency AEMET.

According to forecasts shared on AEMET's social media networks, their bitesize forecast is as follows:

Friday 13th: the first rainfall and drop in temperatures in the northwest of the country.

Saturday 14th: a general drop in temperatures except in the southeast, the Canary Islands and the Balearic Islands.

Sunday 15th: widespread rainfall across large parts of the country.

📢 #AEMET informa: cambio de tiempo

➡️ Día 13 primeras precipitaciones débiles y bajada de temperaturas en el noroeste peninsular.

➡️ Día 14 bajada generalizada de temperaturas salvo en el levante, islas Canarias y Baleares.

➡️ Día 15 precipitaciones generalizadas (ver imagen)

🧵 pic.twitter.com/68qMWXrjEx — AEMET (@AEMET_Esp) October 11, 2023

Rain will continue into the weekend, and across the country skies will generally be cloudy. This, along with the arrival of fresh Atlantic air sweeping across the peninsula from the northwest, will cause daytime temperatures to drop.

In fact, the mercury could fall by as much as eight degrees compared to the previous day in the Cantabria and surrounding areas, although cloud coverage will cause night temperatures to rise in the southern half and in the Mediterranean area.

In southern Spain, temperatures will fall but remain warm. By Saturday, the weather front will reach the rest of the country with rain forecast in Andalusia and along the Mediterranean coast.

According to a Meteored forecast, maximum temperatures will only exceed 30c in the Canary Islands, while in Córdoba and Seville the highest temperatures are forecast to be slightly under, at 29C. In Madrid the maximum will be 22C.

This is forecast to continue on Sunday, when widespread rainfall is expected to reach the Balearic Islands and temperatures will continue to moderate throughout the country. Strong winds are expected across large swathes of northern Spain throughout the day.