Fabian Picardo narrowly re-elected leader of Gibraltar

This is the fourth consecutive time Picardo has won elections in the enclave on Spain's southern tip as the candidate of a coalition between his party, the Gibraltar Socialist Labour Party (GSLP), and the smaller Liberal Party.

Picardo has been chief minister -- which in Gibraltar is head of government -- since 2011.

His alliance got 49.9 percent of the vote during Thursday's election to secure nine of the 17 seats at stake in Gibraltar's parliament, the assembly said on its website, down from 52.5 percent and 10 seats in the last election in 2019.

During the campaign, the 51-year-old barrister had warned that talks on a deal settling the territory's ties with the European Union and its neighbour Spain following Brexit would suffer a setback if his alliance was ousted from power.

"Do you really think that what you want to do on Friday is wake up to a new negotiating team on the most complex negotiation that Gibraltar has been involved in its history?" he asked in one of his final campaign appearances in the territory which is home to around 34,000 people.

Post-Brexit limbo

Gibraltar, which has a land border with Spain, has been in limbo since Britain's withdrawal from the EU in 2020 left it outside the bloc's customs union and without guaranteed free movement of people.

Under a temporary agreement, Spain has granted free border passage to workers and tourists to avoid disruption, but this could be rescinded at any time.

The talks are aimed at agreeing a common travel area between Gibraltar and the Schengen passport-free zone, which covers most of the EU's member states.

The centre-right Gibraltar Social Democrats won 48.0 percent of the vote, which gave the camp led by Keith Azopardi eight seats in Gibraltar's parliament.

Turnout was 76.41 percent, up from 70.84 percent during the last election in 2019.

Spain ceded Gibraltar --- which is strategically located at the western gateway to the Mediterranean Sea -- to Britain in 1713 under the Treaty of Utrecht but has long argued that it should be returned to Spanish sovereignty.

Britain remains responsible for its defence and foreign affairs but Gibraltar, with its British pubs and red telephone boxes, is now essentially self-governing.