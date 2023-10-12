Jeers for Sánchez, cheers for the King: Spain's national day in pictures

Advertisement

The Socialist premier has angered part of the electorate -- especially on the right -- because his minority government has relied on the votes of Basque and Catalan separatist parties to pass legislation.

In order to win a confidence vote in parliament and be appointed to another term in office following an inconclusive general election in July, Sánchez needs the votes of hardline Catalan separatist party JxCat.

JxCat is demanding an unpopular amnesty for people facing legal action over Catalonia's failed 2017 independence bid.

The proposal has enraged the right, which says amnesty cannot be used as a bargaining chip for Sánchez to remain in power.

Part of the crowd jeered and whistled when Sánchez arrived at the flag-lined Paseo del Prado for the annual parade, which featured dozens of aircraft flying overhead and a 21-gun salute.

"Traitor!" and "Spain is not for sale!" the protesters shouted as the premier emerged from his car and waited for the arrival of King Felipe VI and his wife.

At one point several people chanted "Let Txapote vote for you!", a reference to a member of the now disbanded Basque separatist group ETA, which carried out several assassinations.

The jeers turned to applause when the king emerged from his car and began greeting the politicians who were waiting for him.

Spain has been mired in political uncertainty since the July election.

The right-wing Popular Party garnered most votes but did not obtain enough support to form a government.

Last month, PP leader Alberto Núñez Feijóo lost a key parliamentary vote to be appointed premier.

The king then tapped Sánchez to try to form a government.

If no candidate for prime minister secures a majority by November 27th, a repeat election has to be called, most likely in January.

Thursday's public holiday marks the day on October 12, 1492, when explorer Christopher Columbus saw land while travelling under Spanish royal sponsorship in search of what came to be known as the Americas.

