At least three minors die in fire in northwest Spain

"Four people have died, all of them minors, and eight injured have been taken to various hospitals", the regional emergency service said on X (formerly Twitter).

Other sources suggest it could have been three minors and one woman (30).

The ages of the victims were not immediately available, but local daily El Faro de Vigo has reported they were part of the same family, meaning that it was either four siblings or a mother and her three children.

The city's main newspaper also added that initial investigations suggest the blaze was started on purpose and that the building had squatters, known as okupas in Spanish.

The fire began around 4:00 am (0200 GMT) on the ground floor of a building, according to local press reports.

Neighbours have told journalists and police officers that the blaze could have been started by a resident who has kicked out of the squatter building a few days earlier.

Firefighters extinguished the flames three hours later.

A team of psychologists was on the scene assisting relatives of the victims, the emergency services said.

Vigo is a city of nearly 300,000 people that lies on the Atlantic coast in Spain's Galicia region, less than 30 kilometres (19 miles) north from the border with Portugal.