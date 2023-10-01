Spanish nightclub fire death toll rises to 11: police

Advertisement

At least 11 people were killed Sunday in a blaze at a nightclub in the southeastern Spanish city of Murcia, a toll that could still rise as rescue workers sift through the debris.

Forensic and judicial police experts "have been deployed to the Murcia nightclub where the fire broke out this morning to investigate the cause. So far there are 11 deaths," the national police service said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The town hall also confirmed the new toll, warning it is also provisional.