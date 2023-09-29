Spanish Word of the Day: Rifirrafe

Advertisement

Un rifirrafe is a verbal or physical altercation which doesn’t amount to much.

It’s not quite una pelea - a fight - as it doesn’t usually result in harm.

In the verbal sense, it’s more of a squabble, a noisy quarrel about something trivial.

In the physical sense, un rifirrafe will usually involve a few pushes and pulls rather than any punches being thrown. It’s a scuffle; basically a short, confused fight or struggle at close quarters.

Some synonyms of rifirrafe include alboroto, bulla, contienda and riña.

Even though there’s only one ‘r’ at the beginning of the word, it is pronounced as a strong double r just like the ‘rra’ in the word - RRi–fi-RRa-fe. Words in Spanish never begin with two rs.

There are two theories over the origin of rifirrafe. There are those that say it’s got Arabic roots and that it’s derived from the word ‘rafrara’ which means to palpitate or flutter about.

Examples of 'rifirrafe' used in the Spanish press.

The other theory is that rifirrafe is an onomatopoeia, a word from a sound associated with what is named, so in this case perhaps the sound of clothes being pulled and feet moving.

So the next time you witness a squabble or a scuffle in Spain, now you know what to call it: un rifirrafe.

Examples:

Hubo un pequeño rifirrafe entre los boxeadores antes de la pelea.

There was a small scuffle between the boxers before the fight.

He tenido un rifirrafe con esa señora porque se ha saltado la cola.

I had a quarrel with that lady because she jumped the queue.