The cheapest new cars to buy in Spain in 2023

So you're looking to buy a new car in Spain that isn't too expensive.

Perhaps you've studied the second-hand market and wondered if you might as well buy a brand-new vehicle, seeing as getting bargains on used cars doesn't seem that easy anymore.

The average price people in Spain paid for a new vehicle in 2022 was €21,553, more than €5,000 than the average paid in 2017 (€17,099).

But the list we provide below showcases how it is possible to buy a car for considerably less, in some cases half that.

Before you scroll down, we want to offer you some pointers to make sure that you get the best possible price, as the showrooms in your area may have the cars we've listed for a higher or lower amount.

First of all, keep in mind that these prices are for the most basic models without specs such as central locking, electric windows on all doors, better sound system, better rims, better upholstery and certain colours. The more of these features you add, the higher the price.

Also, it's worth knowing that to be able to buy any of these cars for these prices, you must accept the financing conditions of the brand. If you want to make the payment in cash, the prices will be slightly higher. Obviously, you'll have to pay special attention to the interest rates as well as the number of instalments and how much each is.

One of the best ways to land a good price on a vehicle in Spain is when a new model is about to be released, which leads showrooms to often drop the price on the soon-to-be older models.

Don't rule out 'kilómetro cero' cars, which are floor model vehicles that have been driven by potential buyers. They will have only a few kilometres on them and will rarely have any damage at all, but you may be able to knock a couple thousand euros of the price.

If you already have a car in Spain, remember that the Spanish government launched a new cars subsidies scheme called Plan Renove which allows buyers to receive up to €7,000 in 2023 for trading in older vehicles when purchasing a lower-emissions new vehicle, with further subsidies also offered by manufacturers and dealerships.

With all those tips in mind, it's now time to move onto the list of cheapest cars in Spain in 2023. As we can't claim to be car specialists, we will use Top Gear's words to offer you their bite-sized pros and cons in a nutshell. Keep in mind as well that the vehicles' appearance and specs listed below may have changed slightly with newer models, usually for the better.

Citroën AMI - from €8,990

Body style: quadricycle

Battery 5.5 kWh lithium-ion

Range: 75 km on full charge

Passengers: two

Doors: 2

Pros: "Cute, simple, fun, cheap. Better than public transport"

Cons: "Slow, basic, only any use in cities really"

The 2021 Citroën AMI. Photo: Pascal POCHARD-CASABIANCA / AFP

Renault Twizy - from €12,105

Body style: quadricycle

Battery 6.1 kWh lithium-ion

Range: 80 km on full charge

Maximum speed: 80km/h but limited to 45km/in Spain

Passengers: one

Doors: 2

Pros: "It’s tiny, it’s quirky, it recharges in 3.5 hours".

Cons: "There are some security issues the (optional) doors do little to alleviate."

The 2019 Renault Twizy. Photo: ADEK BERRY / AFP

Hyundai i10 - from €12,250

Acceleration 0-100 km/h: 12.6 to 17.8 seconds

Body style: Hatchback

Cargo volume: 252 L, 1,050 L with seat area

Dimensions: 3,670-3,675 mm L x 1,680 mm W x 1,480-1,483 mm H

Number of doors: 5

Pros: "Comfortable, good tech/equipment, smooth and sensible to drive"

Cons: "Dodgy auto gearbox, steering wheel doesn’t adjust for reach, lane keep tech is overzealous"

The 2016 i10 model. The 2022 version looks considerably more sporty. (Photo by ISHARA S.KODIKARA / AFP)

Fiat Panda - from €12,955

Fuel economy: 5.3 l/100km combined

Fuel tank capacity: 38 L

Body style: Hatchback

Acceleration 0-100 km/h: 14.7 seconds

Cargo volume: 225 L, 870 L with seat area

Pros: "Cute looks, good space, cheap to run, delightfully unsporty"

Cons: "Everyone else has moved on in the last 10 years"

The mid-hybrid versions of the Fiat Panda. Photo: Miguel MEDINA / AFP

Dacia Sandero - from €13,040



Acceleration 0-100 km/h: 11.6 to 14.2 seconds

Body style: Hatchback

Cargo volume: 328 L, 1,108 L with seat area

Engine cylinder configuration: Straight engine

Dimensions: 4,088-4,099 mm L x 1,848 mm W x 1,499-1,535 mm H

Number of doors: 5

Pros: "Smart-looking, spacious, and above all great value"

Cons: "Very little that can’t be explained away by its price"

An older version of the Dacia Sandero. Photo: Alexander Migl/Wikipedia

MG ZS Crossover- from €13,990

Body style: SUV

Acceleration 0-100 km/h: 8.2 seconds

Engine: 1l to 1.5l (including hybrid)

Boot space: 448 litres

Dimensions: 4,314 mm L x 1,809 mm W x 1,611 mm H

Doors: 5

Pros: "Enormously cheap, strong equipment checklist, surprisingly chuckable chassis"

Cons: "Naff engines, dire auto gearbox, no active safety kit, totally anonymous design"

The 2020 model of the MG ZS Crossover. (Photo by Sajjad HUSSAIN / AFP)

Seat Ibiza - from €14,100

Acceleration 0-100 km/h: 8.1 to 15.3 seconds

Body style: Hatchback

Cargo volume: 355 L, 1,165 L with seat area

Engine cylinder configuration: Straight engine

Dimensions: 4,059 mm L x 1,780 mm W x 1,444 mm H

Number of doors: 5

Pros: "Useful everyday car, good economy for a non-hybrid, looks good"

Cons: "Doesn't stand out, the interior could be nicer, no sporty Cupra version"

The 2017 Seat Ibiza. Photo: Lluis Gené/AFP

Kia Picanto - from €14,200

Acceleration 0-100 km/h: 10.3 to 17.2 seconds

Body style: Hatchback

Cargo volume: 255 L, 1,010 L with seat area

Engine cylinder configuration: Straight engine

Dimensions: 3,595-3,670 mm L x 1,595-1,625 mm W x 1,485-1,500 mm H

Number of doors: 5

Pros: "Decent looks, roomy interior, good handling, cheap to run, great warranty"

Cons: "Lesser models could do with more power, of course"

The 2018 Kia Picanto. Photo: Vauxford/Wikipedia

Hyundai i20 - from €14,490

Acceleration 0-100 km/h: 6.2 to 13.1 seconds

Body style: Hatchback

Cargo volume: 352 L, 1,165 L with seat area

Engine cylinder configuration: Straight engine

Dimensions: 4,045-4,075 mm L x 1,775 mm W x 1,440-1,450 mm H

Number of doors: 5

Pros: "Clever powertrain, good interior tech, practical, good to drive"

Cons: "Ride is too firm, interior should feel more premium at this price"

An older version of the Hyundai i20. Photo: Vauxford/Wikipedia

Fiat 500 Hybrid - €14,513

Fuel economy: 4.6 l/100km combined

Horsepower: 70 hp @ 6,000 rpm

Battery: 0.1 kWh 12 V lithium-ion

Engine: 1.0 L 3-cylinder

Acceleration 0-100 km/h: 13.8 seconds

Pros: "Simple, cheap, lightweight. Easy"

Cons: Not a proper hybrid

The mild-hybrid versions of Fiat's 500 model. Photo: Miguel MEDINA / AFP

Toyota Aygo X Cross - from €14,800

Acceleration 0-100 km/h: 13.8 seconds

Body style: Sport Utility Vehicle

Cargo volume: 269 L, 829 L with seat area

Engine cylinder configuration: Straight engine

Dimensions: 3,700 mm L x 1,740 mm W x 1,525 mm H

Number of doors: 5

Pros: "Chunky looks, much safety tech, not too pricey"

Cons: "It's more of a styling job than a city car rejuvenation"

An older version of the Toyota Aygo X (not Cross). Photo: Alexander Migl/Wikipedia

Mitsubishi Space Star - from €15,250

Acceleration 0-100 km/h: 14.1 to 15.8 seconds

Body style: Hatchback

Cargo volume: 209 L, 881 L with seat area

Engine cylinder configuration: Straight engine

Dimensions: 3,845 mm L x 1,665 mm W x 1,505 mm H

Number of doors: 5

Pros: Cute and compact, easy to drive

Cons: Steering is a little heavy. Engine noise is loud.

The 2023 Mitsubishi Space Star

Citroën C3 - from €15,795

Acceleration 0-100 km/h: 12.5 seconds

Body style: Hatchback

Cargo volume: 300 litres, 922 with seated area

Dimensions: 3,996 mm L x 1,749 mm W x 1,474 mm H

Number of doors: 5

Pros: "Comfortable, stylish, versatile. Offers something different to competitors"

Cons: "Sedate in most guises, touchscreen controls can be irritating, options quickly add up"

The newest Citroen C3. Photo: MIGUEL MEDINA / AFP

Renault Clio - from €15,880

Acceleration 0-100 km/h: 9.4 to 17.1 seconds

Body style: Hatchback

Cargo volume: 301 to 391 L, 979 to 1,069 L with seat area

Engine cylinder configuration: Straight engine

Dimensions: 4,050 mm L x 1,798 mm W x 1,440 mm H

Number of doors: 5

Pros: "Upmarket interior, good ride, fuel economy"

Cons: "Not a huge revolution in terms of styling, few standout features"

The 2019 Clio. (Photo by Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP)

Hyundai Bayon - from €15,890

Acceleration 0-100 km/h: 10.4 to 13.5 seconds

Body style: Sport Utility Vehicle

Cargo volume: 411 L, 1,205 L with seat area

Engine cylinder configuration: Straight engine

Dimensions: 4,180 mm L x 1,775 mm W x 1,500 mm H

Number of doors: 5

Pros: "Comfy ride. All the space, tech and features you’d expect for a crossover"

Cons: "And all of the tedium too. Weird digital clutch takes some finesse"

An older version of the Hyundai Bayon. Photo: Alexander Migl/Wiki