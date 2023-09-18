Where can you watch the Rugby World Cup on TV in Spain?

Advertisement

The Rugby World Cup 2023 is taking place in France from September 8th to October 28th, 2023 with matches played in nine venues across 10 host cities.

If you're living or travelling in Spain during this time and want to catch the games, there are different ways you can watch, from your TV at home to games broadcast in bars and pubs.

Rugby matches can be seen live via Movistar thanks to the Movistar Plus+ Sports package and the agreement between the company and DAZN.

To watch rugby on Movistar TV you need to have miMovistar fibre optic broadband, a landline, mobile and television rate.

On top of this, you can add the Movistar Deportes package, also called Sports and Motor.

The price of the Movistar Plus+ Deportes package is €19 per month, plus your usual miMovistar rate.

If you're a new customer there's also a promotion rate of €14.25 per month for the first three months.

Once you have contracted this new package you will be able to watch all the Rugby World Cup games, as well as Super Rugby tournaments and the Six Nations.

Advertisement

Other places to watch the Ruby World Cup in Spain

If you don't want to contract your own TV package, there are several other places you can go to watch the games live. These are typically Irish pubs and sports bars that regularly broadcast live sports games.

Barcelona

If you're in Barcelona, some of the best places to watch are:

The George Payne

Belushi's Bar

The Old Irish Pub

Flaherty's Irish Bar

CocoVail Beer Hall

Madrid

If you're in Madrid the city's Irish pubs are some of the best places to catch a game, but some of the Spanish sports bars will be showing them too.

O'Connell

La Fontana de Oro

Finnegans

James Joyce Irish Pub Madrid

The Irish Rover

Cervecería Deportiva

Advertisement

Málaga

Morrissey's Irish Pub, Málaga city

Pat Murphy's Bar, Torremolinos

O’Grady’s Irish Pub, Marbella

Valencia