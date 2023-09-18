Where can you watch the Rugby World Cup on TV in Spain?
If you’re a rugby fan in Spain, there are several ways you can enjoy the Rugby World Cup matches this year.
The Rugby World Cup 2023 is taking place in France from September 8th to October 28th, 2023 with matches played in nine venues across 10 host cities.
If you're living or travelling in Spain during this time and want to catch the games, there are different ways you can watch, from your TV at home to games broadcast in bars and pubs.
Rugby matches can be seen live via Movistar thanks to the Movistar Plus+ Sports package and the agreement between the company and DAZN.
To watch rugby on Movistar TV you need to have miMovistar fibre optic broadband, a landline, mobile and television rate.
On top of this, you can add the Movistar Deportes package, also called Sports and Motor.
The price of the Movistar Plus+ Deportes package is €19 per month, plus your usual miMovistar rate.
If you're a new customer there's also a promotion rate of €14.25 per month for the first three months.
Once you have contracted this new package you will be able to watch all the Rugby World Cup games, as well as Super Rugby tournaments and the Six Nations.
Other places to watch the Ruby World Cup in Spain
If you don't want to contract your own TV package, there are several other places you can go to watch the games live. These are typically Irish pubs and sports bars that regularly broadcast live sports games.
Barcelona
If you're in Barcelona, some of the best places to watch are:
- The George Payne
- Belushi's Bar
- The Old Irish Pub
- Flaherty's Irish Bar
- CocoVail Beer Hall
Madrid
If you're in Madrid the city's Irish pubs are some of the best places to catch a game, but some of the Spanish sports bars will be showing them too.
- O'Connell
- La Fontana de Oro
- Finnegans
- James Joyce Irish Pub Madrid
- The Irish Rover
- Cervecería Deportiva
Málaga
- Morrissey's Irish Pub, Málaga city
- Pat Murphy's Bar, Torremolinos
- O’Grady’s Irish Pub, Marbella
Valencia
- St. Patrick’s Irish Pub
- Saint Martin’s Urban Irish
Comments
See Also
The Rugby World Cup 2023 is taking place in France from September 8th to October 28th, 2023 with matches played in nine venues across 10 host cities.
If you're living or travelling in Spain during this time and want to catch the games, there are different ways you can watch, from your TV at home to games broadcast in bars and pubs.
Rugby matches can be seen live via Movistar thanks to the Movistar Plus+ Sports package and the agreement between the company and DAZN.
To watch rugby on Movistar TV you need to have miMovistar fibre optic broadband, a landline, mobile and television rate.
On top of this, you can add the Movistar Deportes package, also called Sports and Motor.
The price of the Movistar Plus+ Deportes package is €19 per month, plus your usual miMovistar rate.
If you're a new customer there's also a promotion rate of €14.25 per month for the first three months.
Once you have contracted this new package you will be able to watch all the Rugby World Cup games, as well as Super Rugby tournaments and the Six Nations.
Other places to watch the Ruby World Cup in Spain
If you don't want to contract your own TV package, there are several other places you can go to watch the games live. These are typically Irish pubs and sports bars that regularly broadcast live sports games.
Barcelona
If you're in Barcelona, some of the best places to watch are:
- The George Payne
- Belushi's Bar
- The Old Irish Pub
- Flaherty's Irish Bar
- CocoVail Beer Hall
Madrid
If you're in Madrid the city's Irish pubs are some of the best places to catch a game, but some of the Spanish sports bars will be showing them too.
- O'Connell
- La Fontana de Oro
- Finnegans
- James Joyce Irish Pub Madrid
- The Irish Rover
- Cervecería Deportiva
Málaga
- Morrissey's Irish Pub, Málaga city
- Pat Murphy's Bar, Torremolinos
- O’Grady’s Irish Pub, Marbella
Valencia
- St. Patrick’s Irish Pub
- Saint Martin’s Urban Irish
Join the conversation in our comments section below. Share your own views and experience and if you have a question or suggestion for our journalists then email us at [email protected].
Please keep comments civil, constructive and on topic – and make sure to read our terms of use before getting involved.
Please log in here to leave a comment.