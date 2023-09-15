IN PICS: Flooding causes chaos in Madrid and 13 other regions on alert

Advertisement

State Meteorological Agency (AEMET) warning that some regions will experience up to 40 litres of rain per square metre in one hour.

The regions that are particularly at risk and have been put on orange alert level are Catalonia, Valencia and Madrid.

As well as the storms and heavy rain, AEMET said there would be a significant risk where strong gusts of wind and the possibility of hail.

Madrid already experienced an intense rainstorm on Friday morning, causing widespread chaos and flooding.

The M-40 highway from Carabanchel Alto to Coslada was cut off in both directions due to flooding and there have been disruptions on Madrid Metro lines 7 and 9.

Las intensas precipitaciones acompañadas de tormenta registradas durante las últimas horas han dejado hasta 20 litros/m² en apenas 15 minutos en algunos barrios al sureste de la capital.

Esta es la M-40 a primera hora de esta mañana. Vídeo: @LusiFederico #Tormentas #Madrid #FMA pic.twitter.com/q4WuROAo0Z — MeteoMadrid (@carlosweder_) September 15, 2023

Around 30 litres of rain per square metre was expected to fall in one hour in the of mountains Madrid and up to 20 litres in the rest of the region.

Emergency services in Madrid said that they had attended 343 incidents in the municipalities of Soto del Real, Manzanares, Colmenar Viejo, Madrid and Henares.

Estación de La Garena, en Alcalá de Henares. pic.twitter.com/Z1zctbrHnn — TorresAlcalá (@Torres2k19) September 15, 2023

In the capital alone, the rain that fell this morning has caused around 50 incidents, most of them using water rafts.

AEMET spokesperson Rubén del Campo, explained that "almost 8,000 lightning bolts have struck this morning in the central and southern part of the country" due to the storm that has formed in the Atlantic, which has generated conditions of atmospheric instability.

The other regions that are on yellow alert, with a slightly lower risk due to storms, and rain of at least 15 litres per square metre in one hour are Andalusia, Aragón, the Balearic Islands, Cantabria, Castilla La-Mancha, Castilla y León, Extremadura, Galicia, Murcia and Navarra.

Lo de siempre en el mismo túnel en Alcalá de Henares ,pero esta vez más agravado.. pic.twitter.com/Oy7ip97QdK — TorresAlcalá (@Torres2k19) September 15, 2023

According to AEMET, the summer of 2023 has been the third warmest in history only behind those of 2022 and 2003.

Autumn, which is to begin in the next couple of weeks is also forecast to be much warmer, but also rainier than usual. Experts hope this will help to mitigate the effects of drought that much of Spain is experiencing.