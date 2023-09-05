Catalan separatist leader wants Spanish 'amnesty' for independence activists

Advertisement

Puigdemont said the "complete abandonment of judicial proceedings" against Catalan separatists was needed for his JxCat party to give its crucial backing for Spain's acting Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez to be sworn in for another term after an inconclusive national election in July.

Puigdemont, 60, headed the regional government of Catalonia when it staged a referendum banned by Madrid and the courts on October 1st, 2017, which was followed by a short-lived declaration of independence.

The JxCat leader fled Spain shortly after to avoid prosecution and now lives in Belgium.

His party unexpectedly emerged as kingmaker following the July 23rd early general election in Spain.

The main opposition conservative Popular Party (PP) won the most seats but neither it nor Sánchez's Socialists emerged with a clear path to achieve the 176-seat majority needed to win an investiture vote and take office.

King Felipe VI has called on PP leader Alberto Núñez Feijóo to try to form a new government but he lacks enough support to win an investiture vote in parliament slated for September 27th.

If he fails as is widely expected, Sanchez will get a shot. The Socialists and its far-left allies Sumar can cobble together a working majority in parliament if they win the support of Catalan and Basque separatist parties, including Puigdemont's JxCat.

Puigdemont met with Spain's acting prime minister and the leader of Sumar, Yolanda Diaz, on Monday in Brussels as part of efforts to secure support for a new Socialist-led government.