Two dead as torrential rain causes floods across Spain

Spain experienced on Sunday some of the heaviest rainfall in recent memory.

In Madrid, authorities sent out an SMS red alert to everyone in the capital on Sunday, warning people to stay at home as motorways, other key roads and even some metro lines were flooded or affected by the torrential rain, with 1,200 incidents reported so far.

A few subway lines in Madrid were closed this morning as torrential rain swept across Spain.



This is a flood on one of the metro lines.

Spanish state weather agency AEMET said up to 120 litres per square metre could fall on the Spanish capital in a 12-hour period.

Although there has been flooding and serious disruptions in Madrid city, the amount of rainfall that fell was considerably less than forecast by AEMET, leading some to question the red alert sent to millions of people in the capital.

Two people have died in Toledo province in central Spain; one who drowned inside a lift and another inside a vehicle.

A father and son were also reported missing in the village of Aldea del Fresno in the Community of Madrid, where three bridges collapsed due to the stormy weather.

Así quedó el puente de Aldea del Fresno por donde cayó el vehículo con un padre y su hijo. El chico, de 10 años, ha sido rescatado con vida:



📌 La noticia: https://t.co/JycuyHy5Yy

The latest is that the missing son has been located holding on to the branches of a tree on Monday and has now been rescued. Their vehicle was dragged into a river by the torrential rain.

The latest is that the missing son has been located holding on to the branches of a tree on Monday and has now been rescued. Their vehicle was dragged into a river by the torrential rain.

Two other people are still missing in the Community of Madrid.

Impresionante la DANA ahora mismo en Toledo capital. Así baja el agua por Real del Arrabal a las 20:00.

The La Liga match between Atlético de Madrid and Sevilla also had to be postponed due to the torrential rain.

Five regions are on yellow alert on Monday for heavy rain - Madrid, Castilla y León, Castilla-La Mancha , Basque Country and La Rioja - but overall the worst of the storm has passed as AEMET is no longer sending out orange and red alerts as it did on Sunday.

The stormy weather also caused road flooding and closures, fallen trees and other serious damage in Valencia, with a similar scenario across much of the Valencian region and other parts of Spain's Mediterranean coast on Sunday.

Moment de màxim cabal aquest matí al Barranc del Llop a Alcanar Platja. S'ha acabat desbordant i baixant per molts carrers de les urbanitzacions que l'envolten, quedant convertits en rius. Algun contenidor arrossegat i vehicles desplaçats. Imatges de Maite Garcia-Cooper. 205 mm!

Spain’s rail network is suffering serious delays in the parts of the country that have been most affected by the torrential rain.

The southern province of Granada also experienced heavy rain on Sunday, with two people rescued from mudslides in the town of Albuñol.

Agentes de la @GuardiaCivil de #TráficoGC, con la ayuda de unos vecinos, rescatan a una pareja atrapada por las lluvias en la localidad de Albuñol #Granada



El coche en el que viajaban había quedado atrapado por el lodo debido al temporal.#DANA #AllíDondeNosNecesites pic.twitter.com/BLEmqKef94 — Guardia Civil (@guardiacivil) September 4, 2023

Municipalities in the southern province of Cádiz and in Cuenca in central Spain were also flooded by the torrential rain.