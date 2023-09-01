Spanish Words of the Day: Se acabó

Advertisement

Se acabó means ‘it’s finished’ in Spanish, ‘it’s over’.

Acabarse is the infinitive form of this reflexive verb, ‘to end’ in English.

As acabó has an accent on the 'o', that's where the emphasis goes, so you have to pronounce it se acaBÓ.

You can use se acabó to say that something has ended, from a relationship to a film, but also when you’re angry about or fed up with something and want to say ‘Enough!’, ‘That’s it!’ or ‘That’s enough!’.

Another way to express that lack of patience for something or someone in Spanish is to say ¡Basta! or ¡Basta ya!.

Se acabó has become the slogan of the social uproar in Spain over the non consensual kiss on the lips Spain’s football federation head Luis Rubiales gave player Jenni Hermoso after her team won the Women’s World Cup.

#Seacabó is now a popular hashtag and many see it as the continuation of the #MeToo movement, so you can expect to hear these two words a lot in the weeks to come in Spain.

There’s also the Spanish expression se acabó lo que se daba, which is a bit like saying ‘end of’ or ‘end of story’.

Examples:

¡Ya está! ¡Se acabó! Castigado sin tele hasta que hagas los deberes.

That’s it! Enough! No TV until you do your homework.

Se acabó! Me tienes harta y ya no quiero estar contigo.

That’s enough! I’ve had enough of you and I don’t want to be with you anymore.

¿Ya no queda pan? - No, se acabó.

Isn’t there any bread left? No, it’s finished.

El sexismo y abuso de poder en el fútbol femenino se acabó, hay que echar a Rubiales.

Sexism and abuse of power in women’s football is over, Rubiales has to be sacked.