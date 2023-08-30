The best pay-as-you-go mobile sim cards for travel in Spain

Advertisement

In Spain there are many phone operators that offer pay-as-you-go sim cards (often referred to as ‘prepago’ in Spanish) and some even offer cheap minutes to call abroad, saving you money on potentially costly international roaming charges.

Here are the best pay-as-you-go operators for foreigners in Spain so that you can call anywhere in the world without having to break the bank, or if you're just passing through on a short trip and want a prepaid card.

Where can I pick up a prepago sim card?

Almost all of the following providers have their own physical stores where you can easily pick up a sim card. If they don't, the coverage provider they use (more on that below) will have a store. You can also order them online if you want to sort one before your trip.

Alternatively, many corner shops and tobacconists in Spain also sell sim cards, so keep an eye out for them there too.

Lebara

One of the biggest providers in Spain, Lebara is one of the most popular operators for prepaid tariffs. Lebara operates with Vodafone coverage and has affordable rates for those who want to call outside Spain.

Lebara is also very flexible and has plenty of pay-as-you-go options so you can choose and swap between tariffs depending on your needs.

Lebara’s prepago cards start from as little as €5 for 100 international minutes covering 62 countries including the United States, Argentina, Belgium, Germany, China, France, Colombia, Morocco, Japan, Uruguay, Switzerland, the United Kingdom and Romania.

Advertisement

Lobster

For the Brits, British people in Spain essentially have their own operator: Lobster. Not only is it one of the best operators for foreigners in Spain because you can call abroad on a range of pay-as-you-go sims, but it also offers customer services in English, meaning that any bills, customer service, websites, doubts, and any kinds of communication can be done in English.

Lobster also offers national and international calls and text messages to the UK and many other countries included in its prepago plans. Other countries covered by Lobster include Denmark, Germany, Ireland, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Sweden, and the USA.

YouMobile

YouMobile is catered primarily towards the Chinese community living in Spain. The main advantage of YouMobile is that it offers calling minutes to China on all its contract and pay-as-you-go sim cards without having to worry about paying any extra charges. YouMobile offers both prepaid and contract mobile tariffs.

On all of them, you have a certain amount of minutes that you can use to call China free of charge.

Advertisement

Hits Mobile

Founded in 2009, Hits Mobile offers pay-as-you-go sims in Spain and operates with Orange coverage. It has very affordable rates to talk and use data, as well as certain sims that offer hundreds of free minutes to various international destinations including Germany, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, China, France, Russia, India, South Africa, Romania, United Kingdom, and Portugal.

Digi

Digi is well known in Spain and operates with Movistar coverage, one of the main providers of mobile and fixed phone services in Spain. The coverage is very good, and it offers good prices on prepaid tariffs for both domestic and international calls.