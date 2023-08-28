Advertisement

Weather

WATCH: Spain's Mallorca battered by storm with gale force winds and heavy rain

AFP
AFP - [email protected]
Published: 28 Aug, 2023 CET. Updated: Mon 28 Aug 2023 08:10 CET
WATCH: Spain's Mallorca battered by storm with gale force winds and heavy rain
Fallen trees and flooded streets were also reported across the region. (Photo by Josep LAGO / AFP)

Strong winds and heavy rains slammed Spain on its Mediterranean coast on Sunday, particularly the Balearic island of Mallorca, causing serious damage and flight disruptions.

Advertisement

Gusts of up to 120 kilometres per hour (75 miles per hour), downpours and hail hit the Balearic islands as well as Catalonia and Valencia on mainland Spain, which were all under a high-risk warning by the national meteorological agency Aemet.

Advertisement

Local authorities reported several people were injured, according to the Spanish press.

Thousands of people in the Balearics have been left without electricity.

Fallen trees and flooded streets were also reported across the region.

The wind broke the moorings of a 330-metre (1,080 feet) cruise ship stationed in Palma, on the island of Mallorca, and drove it into a moored oil tanker, injuring six people, the Balearic islands port authority said.

 

Spanish airport operator Aena said 24 flights were cancelled and 29 were diverted to and from the islands. Up to 100 flights to and from the Balearics were reported affected on Monday. 

Aemet has extended the weather warning until Monday for a small portion of the archipelago and Catalonia.

The risk is expected to decrease by Tuesday.

The storm came with a drop in temperatures, which follows Spain's fourth heatwave this summer that had ended Thursday.

More

#Weather #Climate crisis #valencia #storm

Join the conversation in our comments section below. Share your own views and experience and if you have a question or suggestion for our journalists then email us at [email protected].
Please keep comments civil, constructive and on topic – and make sure to read our terms of use before getting involved.

Please log in to leave a comment.

See Also