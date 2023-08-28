'Unlike August': Spain set for cooler weather after punishing heatwaves

Advertisement

After an unbearably hot August across many parts of Spain, the country is set for a snap of colder weather according to Spain’s state meteorological agency AEMET.

AEMET forecasts that the last week of August, when autumn officially begins meteorologically speaking, will be colder than normal for the time of year across most of the country.

"It's not going to seem like August," popular Antena 3 weatherman Antonio Brasero said, adding that some parts of Spain can expect it to be "up to 8C cooler in the afternoon".

It will also spell the end of the tropical nights that have made it so hard to sleep for many across Spain.

Cooler weather is predicted in most of the country, with rainy conditions in the north and persistent rain in the Cantabrian Sea, in particular, as well as gusts of wind that could be very strong in the northeast and the archipelagos.

Across the rest of northern Spain, there could be occasional scattered showers. In the Balearic Islands, cloudy intervals are expected with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

On Sunday a raging storm battered the island, injuring several people and causing significant damage to property.

A general cooling is anticipated across the country, and the rain concentrated in the north and island areas at the beginning of the week could spread across the rest of the peninsula by the end of the week.

Temperatures could rise slightly in some parts of the country in the midweek, particularly in areas around the Guadalquivir, though the forecast is for it to cool down again at the weekend.

Posting on Twitter, AEMET said: “Next week, when the meteorological autumn begins, it will be colder than normal for the time of year in most of the country. There will be a thermal rise during the first days, but it could cool down again for the weekend.”

“It will also be a rainy week in the extreme north of the peninsula. The rainfall will spread to other points in the north and east of the Peninsula as well as to the Balearic Islands. During the last days of the week, though uncertain, rain is possible in large parts of the country.”

La próxima semana, en la que comienza el otoño meteorológico, será más fría de lo normal para la época del año en casi todo el país. Habrá un ascenso térmico durante los primeros días, pero podría volver a refrescar de cara al fin de semana (1/2) pic.twitter.com/6j3AuqKW4G — AEMET (@AEMET_Esp) August 27, 2023

Temperatures across the country

Judging by the AEMET forecasts, by midweek both minimum and maximum temperatures should have dropped somewhat across most of the country.

In Barcelona, Wednesday temperatures are forecast to be between 18C (minimum) and 25C (maximum). In Madrid, 16C and 28C respectively; Valencia 20C and 27C; Alicante 21C and 29C; Murcia 21C and 30C; Malaga 22C and 29C; Balearic Islands 19C and 28C; and in the Canary Islands minimum temperatures in the low-20s, with maximum temperatures in the high-20s, notably 30C in Las Palmas.

Regional forecasts

Catalonia

In the Pyrenees area, cloudy skies and rain is forecast. In the southern third of the region, partly cloudy, with cloudy intervals across the rest of the region. Minimum temperatures to remain unchanged or decrease slightly. Wind from the west and northwest, with intervals of strong and very strong gusts in the southern half, and rain forecast in the south of the region by mid-week.

Madrid

Fairly cloudy or clear skies, with intervals of low clouds. Minimum temperatures unchanged or slightly decreasing in the north-western third and decreasing in the rest of the region. Light wind from the northwest with intervals of greater intensity in the central hours and very strong gusts in exposed areas.

Valencia

Cloudy intervals in Castellón and predominantly partly cloudy or clear skies in the rest, with cloudy intervals in the afternoon. Minimum temperatures will fall in Alicante and Valencia and remain unchanged in Castellón; maximum temperatures will rise, except on the Alicante coast where there will be little change. In Castellón, north-westerly wind, occasionally strong and with very strong gusts, mainly in the northern half; in Valencia and Alicante, westerly and north-westerly wind with sea breezes.

Murcia

Clear skies, with minimum temperatures in decline, and maximum temperatures unchanged on the coast and rising inland. Winds from the northwest, becoming southwest on the coast and decreasing to light and variable inland.

Balearic Islands

In Menorca and Mallorca, cloudy intervals with occasional and scattered showers that could occasionally be accompanied by thunderstorms. Night-time temperatures at to fall, with westerly and north-westerly winds with strong intervals until the morning.

Andalusia

Fair to clear skies across most of the southern region, with minimum temperatures in decline in the eastern half and unchanged or rising in the rest. Eastward winds from the Almería coast and Strait of Gibraltar.

Canary Islands

Cloudy intervals in the north of the islands of greater relief. Elsewhere, partly cloudy or clear. Temperatures in slight to moderate decrease, which may be more pronounced locally in the case of maximum temperatures. Moderate north-easterly wind with strong winds in Lanzarote and Fuerteventura.