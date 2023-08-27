Advertisement

Football

Sevilla players pay 'It's Over' tribute to Hermoso in Rubiales battle

AFP
AFP - [email protected]
Published: 27 Aug, 2023 CET. Updated: Sun 27 Aug 2023 09:57 CET
Sevilla players pay 'It's Over' tribute to Hermoso in Rubiales battle
Seville players wearing jerseys reading 'It's over' referring to widespread outrage over unsolicited kiss on the lips of player Jenni Hermoso by president of Spain's football federation Luis Rubiales. Photo: CRISTINA QUICLER/AFP.

Sevilla players paid tribute to Spanish women's team star Jenni Hermoso and the country's other top female footballers ahead of their 2-1 defeat by Girona on Saturday in La Liga

Advertisement

Hermoso, 33, was forcibly kissed on the lips by Spanish football federation chief Luis Rubiales at the Women's World Cup final medal ceremony on Sunday.

World football governing body FIFA suspended Rubiales on Saturday, while on Friday 81 Spain players including Hermoso said they would not play for the women's national team while the current "leadership" continued.

Sevilla players wore warm-up t-shirts with the phrase "It's Over" written on the front in Spanish, which several Spain women's players and Hermoso herself had used on Friday on social media and in statements, apparently referring to Rubiales' reign in Spain.

La Roja's World Cup final goalscoring hero Olga Carmona watched the match from the presidential box at Sevilla's Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan stadium, less than a week after she netted the winning goal against England in Sydney, only to find out after the game her father had died.

Jose Luis Mendilibar's Europa League winners have now lost their opening three matches in a dismal start to La Liga, in which they are bottom.

Earlier Cadiz players came out for their 1-1 draw against Almeria with a banner reading "We are all Jenni".

More

#Football

Join the conversation in our comments section below. Share your own views and experience and if you have a question or suggestion for our journalists then email us at [email protected].
Please keep comments civil, constructive and on topic – and make sure to read our terms of use before getting involved.

Please log in to leave a comment.

See Also