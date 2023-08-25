WATCH: Spain seizes record 9.5 tonnes of cocaine from Ecuador

Advertisement

The seizure, which took place on Wednesday in the southern port of Algeciras, is "the biggest concealed cargo of cocaine in Spain to date", they said in a joint statement.

The find was hidden in banana crates in a refrigerated container, they added.

Advertisement

The operation is "an unprecedented blow for one of the biggest criminal organisations at world level in cocaine distribution", they said, without identifying the organisation.

🚩Histórica operación antidroga en el Puerto de #Algeciras



🔵El mayor alijo de #cocaína intervenido nunca en España



🔵9,5 toneladas ocultas en cajas de bananas dentro de un contenedor marítimo procedente de #Ecuador #SomosTuPolicía pic.twitter.com/NrClE0Q0GZ — Policía Nacional (@policia) August 25, 2023

Its recipients were meant to be the main criminal networks in Europe, they added.

The logos of more than 30 European criminal groups who had been destined to take delivery of the cargo were found inside.

The organisation which undertook the transport was able to send 40 containers a month to Europe thanks to a vast commercial network and also used the north-western port of Vigo, the officials said.