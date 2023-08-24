Spain's fourth summer heatwave to end by weekend amid stormy weather

Advertisement

Spain's fourth heatwave of the summer is set to come to an end by the weekend due to a cold weather front bringing a welcome drop in temperatures and causing stormy conditions in the north and east of the country.

The arrival of the front from Thursday will bring "a colder mass of Atlantic air", according to Spanish weather website Eltiempo.es, which "between Friday and Sunday will cause a drop in temperatures and an increase in instability."

This instability will come in the form of showers and stormy conditions concentrated in the northern half of the country and potentially in the east and Balearic Islands. Temperatures are forecast to drop across the country, rather significantly in some places with differences of up to 10C in the space of 24 hours, according to AEMET, Spain's state state meteorological agency.

This will be particularly pronounced in the inland areas of Galicia, Asturias, Cantabria, Navarra and the Basque Country.

A tweet from AEMET below shows the development of the weather front heading into the weekend with its arrival in the north west of the country and spreading across the rest of the peninsula.

As such, it is anticipated that Spain's fourth sizzling ola de calor (heatwave) is set to end by the weekend, with temperature drops in some parts of the country coming from Thursday.

This follows unusually high temperatures in the north of Spain this week, with temperatures topping 40C in certain places, notably 42C in the Basque Country.

Across many parts of the country, particularly the south eastern quadrant along the Mediterranean coast, Spaniards have faced insufferable 'tropical nights' caused night time temperatures in the high-20s.

However, despite the predicted respite, weather warnings for high temperatures will continue in the central, southern and southeastern parts of the country where temperatures will, despite the fall, likely still be in the high-30s in some places.

Weekend forecast

Over Saturday, AEMET has forecast that temperatures could, despite the drop, still reach maximum levels of 40C in certain parts of Murcia and Andalusia, notably Córdoba and Granada.

In the northern half of the country, however, temperatures are predicted to be early to mid-20s, with rainy conditions expected throughout the day along the Cantabrian coast. Storms could form in inland areas across the north.

By Sunday temperatures are forecast to fall further, with the mercury in Murcia and parts of Andalusia falling to the low to mid-30s. In the Canary Islands, temperatures are predicted to be between 30C-34C.