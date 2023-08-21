Spain federation chief Rubiales criticised for Hermoso kiss

Advertisement

La Roja lifted the trophy after beating England 1-0 in Australia but victory was tarnished by the incident which occurred shortly after the game amid the medal ceremony.

"I didn't like it," said Spain midfielder Hermoso on an Instagram live stream, although she was laughing as she spoke.

Later Hermoso said the moment was a "natural gesture of affection". "It was a totally spontaneous mutual gesture because of the immense joy that winning a World Cup brings," said Hermoso, in comments passed to AFP by the Spanish federation.

"The president and I have a great relationship, his behaviour with all of us has been outstanding and it was a natural gesture of affection and gratitude.

🚨💣 A scandal explodes in Spain because the president of the Spanish football federation, Luis Rubiales, kissed Jenni Hermoso, striker of Spain. [@RMCsport] pic.twitter.com/zdKBBxyRXR — Football Talk (@FootballTalkHQ) August 20, 2023

Spain's World Cup charge was tainted by controversy over both the federation and coach Jorge Vilda's relationship with the players.

Several top stars formed part of a 15-player protest against the national team ahead of the tournament, although many relented in their stance and three were included in the squad.

Rubiales was a firm backer of Vilda and the RFEF was criticised for their strong position against the 15 protesting players.

Hermoso, who plays for Mexican side Pachuca, missed a penalty in the match but Spain held on to win through Olga Carmona's first-half strike.

"We played how we wanted to play and we won a World Cup," an emotional Hermoso told Spanish broadcasters La 1, in tears after the game.