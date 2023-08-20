IN IMAGES: Spain celebrate first women's World Cup trophy

Advertisement

Captain Olga Carmona scored the only goal as Spain beat England 1-0 to win the Women's World Cup for the first time in an action-packed final in Sydney on Sunday.

Carmona fired her side ahead in the 29th minute and they were only denied a second when England goalkeeper Mary Earps saved a second-half penalty from Jennifer Hermoso.

Spain's players celebrate with the trophy after winning the Australia and New Zealand 2023 Women's World Cup final. Photo: FRANCK FIFE/AFP.

Spain's midfielder #10 Jennifer Hermoso, midfielder #11 Alexia Putellas and defender #04 Irene Paredes celebrate with the trophy. Photo: FRANCK FIFE/AFP.

Spain, who had never won a knockout game at the Women's World Cup until this tournament and had lost 4-0 to Japan in the group phase, went ahead just before the half-hour mark.

Mariona Caldentey threaded an inch-perfect pass for defender Carmona, who came flying unmarked down the left before lashing into the bottom corner.

Spain's defender #19 Olga Carmona celebrates after scoring Spain's goal. Photo: DAVID GRAY/AFP.

Spain's players celebrate after winning the Australia and New Zealand 2023 Women's World Cup final football match between Spain and England. Photo: FRANCK FIFE/AFP.

Spanish midfielder Aitana Bonmati won the Golden Ball for the best player. The versatile 25-year-old Barcelona star had a phenomenal tournament, playing in every game and was a cornerstone of Jorge Vilda's side.

"I don't have the words. I am so proud, we had a great tournament," Bonmati told the BBC.

Spain's midfielder #06 Aitana Bonmati kisses the trophy. Photo: FRANCK FIFE/AFP.

Spain's midfielder #06 Aitana Bonmati receives the 'Golden Ball' award as Spain's Queen Letizia (L) watches. Photo: WILLIAM WEST/AFP.

Spain fans celebrate their team's win as they watch a live broadcast of the match. Photo: JAVIER SORIANO/AFP.

Last year Spain Coach Jorge Vilda was derided as a control freak who was not up to the job. In September 2022 the situation exploded -- 15 of the squad emailed the RFEF to say they did not want to be considered for selection, citing their "emotional state".

But he has now made history by taking Spain to their first Women's World Cup crown.

Spain's coach Jorge Vilda gestures after his team's victory. Photo: FRANCK FIFE/AFP.

Spain's forward #08 Mariona Caldentey (C) looks to the sky in celebration. Photo: DAVID GRAY/AFP.