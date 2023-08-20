IN IMAGES: Spain celebrate first women's World Cup trophy
Spain's goalscoring hero Olga Carmona hailed her "unstoppable" side as they beat England 1-0 to win the Women's World Cup for the first time on Sunday in Sydney.
Captain Olga Carmona scored the only goal as Spain beat England 1-0 to win the Women's World Cup for the first time in an action-packed final in Sydney on Sunday.
Carmona fired her side ahead in the 29th minute and they were only denied a second when England goalkeeper Mary Earps saved a second-half penalty from Jennifer Hermoso.
Spain, who had never won a knockout game at the Women's World Cup until this tournament and had lost 4-0 to Japan in the group phase, went ahead just before the half-hour mark.
Mariona Caldentey threaded an inch-perfect pass for defender Carmona, who came flying unmarked down the left before lashing into the bottom corner.
Spanish midfielder Aitana Bonmati won the Golden Ball for the best player. The versatile 25-year-old Barcelona star had a phenomenal tournament, playing in every game and was a cornerstone of Jorge Vilda's side.
"I don't have the words. I am so proud, we had a great tournament," Bonmati told the BBC.
Last year Spain Coach Jorge Vilda was derided as a control freak who was not up to the job. In September 2022 the situation exploded -- 15 of the squad emailed the RFEF to say they did not want to be considered for selection, citing their "emotional state".
But he has now made history by taking Spain to their first Women's World Cup crown.
Comments
See Also
Captain Olga Carmona scored the only goal as Spain beat England 1-0 to win the Women's World Cup for the first time in an action-packed final in Sydney on Sunday.
Carmona fired her side ahead in the 29th minute and they were only denied a second when England goalkeeper Mary Earps saved a second-half penalty from Jennifer Hermoso.
Spain, who had never won a knockout game at the Women's World Cup until this tournament and had lost 4-0 to Japan in the group phase, went ahead just before the half-hour mark.
Mariona Caldentey threaded an inch-perfect pass for defender Carmona, who came flying unmarked down the left before lashing into the bottom corner.
Spanish midfielder Aitana Bonmati won the Golden Ball for the best player. The versatile 25-year-old Barcelona star had a phenomenal tournament, playing in every game and was a cornerstone of Jorge Vilda's side.
"I don't have the words. I am so proud, we had a great tournament," Bonmati told the BBC.
Join the conversation in our comments section below. Share your own views and experience and if you have a question or suggestion for our journalists then email us at [email protected].
Please keep comments civil, constructive and on topic – and make sure to read our terms of use before getting involved.
Please log in here to leave a comment.