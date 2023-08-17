Five interesting facts about Spain's Indian community

Advertisement

There are over 50,000 Indians living in Spain

According to figures from Spain's national statistics body (INE) there were 51,440 Indian nationals living in Spain 2022. Indians are the third largest Asian community in Spain after Chinese and Pakistanis.

More than half of them live in Catalonia (28,381), which is head and shoulders above other parts of Spain in terms of having a sizable Indian community.

However there's also a fairly significant population in the Valencian community (7,053), the Canary Islands (3,159), Madrid (3,061) and Andalusia (2,463).

By province, most Indians in Spain settle in Barcelona, Girona, Valencia, Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, and Santa Cruz de Tenerife.

However, it's important to stress that there are potentially tens of thousands of people in Spain with Indian heritage who have Spanish nationality rather Indian that aren't accounted for in INE's foreigner stats (more on this in the next section).

There have been different phases of Indian migration to Spain

According to research by Ana López-Sala, a research fellow at the Spanish National Research Council (CSIC), Spain's Indian community comes from two very different stages of migration.

The first started from the late-19th century with a diaspora of Sindhi traders and lasted all the way until the 1970s.

This influx was stimulated mainly by investment opportunities in the Canary Islands and Ceuta and Melilla, Spain's two north African territories, which attracted entrepreneurially minded Indians who took advantage of the free ports established there as import and foreign exchange restrictions were established in mainland Spain after WWII.

From the 1980s a newer cohort of Indians began to arrive in Spain, in particular from the Punjab and Haryana regions of northern India. This second wave of Indian migrants differed from the first, because it was more diverse, the majority of the post-1980 migrants being Sikhs but also Hindus, Muslims and Buddhists.

As indicated by the INE population data, the newer Indian immigrants settled mainly in Mediterranean regions, in Catalonia and the Valencian Community above all, not the historically economically advantageous free port areas of the Canary Islands and Ceuta and Melilla.

Trade in high-quality goods has helped Indians thrive in free ports such as the Canaries. (Photo by JOHN MACDOUGALL / AFP)

Many of them set up specialised stores that sell high quality goods such as electronics and jewellery, as well as Indian restaurants and other businesses. In Santa Cruz de Tenerife, the Bharwani family opened one of the first department stores on the island.

As Spain liberalised exports and joined the EU around this time, many Indians who had settled there moved to the mainland.

In parts of Spain with long-established Indian communities, notably the Canary Islands, there are now two or three generations of Indian origin people who are Spanish, though there is no conclusive data on the actual number of Indian origin people in Spain.

This Spanish Indian community has a good reputation in Spain, known primarily for their entrepreneurship and business savviness.

Spaniards refer to all Indians as Hindus

If you've lived in Spain for a while, you've probably picked up that Spaniards (and Spanish, the language itself) aren't always the most politically correct, whether meant intentionally or not. Or that's how it can perceived sometimes, anyway.

Just how many Spaniards would say 'chino' (Chinese) to refer to anyone east Asian, Spaniards tend to refer to Indians as hindúes, or la comunidad hindú (the Hindu community).

Obviously, Hinduism is a religion not a nationality, and there are Indians in Spain who are Sikh, Muslim and Buddhist or other creeds.

Perhaps Spaniards do this to differentiate Indians from ‘indios’, a derrogatory and outdated term meaning native people from the Americas, in a similar vein to how in English they were called Indians or Red Indians.

There are up to four generations of people with Indian heritage living in Spain. Photo: Rob Kim/AFP

Indian festivals and traditions are celebrated in Spain

Despite the relatively small size of Spain's Indian community, in recent years, as Sikh Indians have arrived in increasing numbers in Spain, the community has integrated into society while maintaining its cultural and religious identity. According to WorldGurudwaras, there are 17 Sikh temples in Spain: 7 in Valencia, 5 in Barcelona, 4 in Girona, and 2 in Madrid.

Various traditional Sikh festivals are now celebrated in Spain, often supported by other religious communities and local authorities as part of integration policies. These include the Vaisakhi festival, a famous celebration in Punjab, and the anniversary celebration of Guru Nanak's birth, which is held in November every year.

Similarly, the Hindu Diwali festival is also celebrated in Spain. The well known Bollywood dance school 'The Masala Centre', in Madrid, helps organise Diwali events in the city.

Statue of Mohandas K. Gandhi in Madrid. Photo: Zarateman/Wikipedia

Furthermore, you might not have realised that Spain has its very own statue of Mahatma Gandhi. It can be found in Madrid, in the Plaza de Joan Miró by the Palacio de Congresos y Exposiciones. The statue was a gift from the Indian government to Spain in 2013 to commemorate International Day of Non-Violence. Ram Vanji Sutar, an Indian sculptor, portrayed Gandhi during his famous Salt March in 1930, one of the pivotal events in Indian independence.

The Indian community has a gender imbalance

But not in the way you might think. According to the Intercontinental Times, a digital newspaper set up by a Spanish-Indian writer, the Indian community in Spain, despite being one of the most balanced Asian communities in the country terms of distribution between men (51.5 percent) and women (48.5 percent), in terms of employment it is heavily skewed towards men as 86 percent of work permits go to Indian men.

