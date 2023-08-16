Six tourists arrested over sexual assault of British woman in Spain

The assault allegedly happened at dawn on Monday at a hotel in the resort of Magaluf, which is renowned for its rowdy parties and cheap alcohol as much as its white-sand beaches.

A judge has ordered the six suspects in their early twenties to be held in custody while the investigation into the sexual assault continues, a spokesman for Spain's Guardia Civil police force said without giving further details.

Under Spanish law, sexual assault takes in a wide array of crimes from online abuse and groping to rape, each with different penalties.

Spanish media said the hotel's security staff called police after finding the British woman crying for help just outside the establishment.

Advertisement

She had reportedly agreed to go to the room of one of the suspects where she was then sexually assaulted by all six but managed to flee.

Police detained the suspects shortly after. The alleged victim claimed that one of the accused filmed the incident on his mobile phone.

This is the second reported gang rape to take place on Mallorca this summer after another incident in Platja de Palma in late June involving German holidaymakers in their early twenties.