High temperatures set to continue in Spain despite end of heatwave

Though Spain's third summer heatwave is coming to an end, technically speaking, provinces across many parts of the country will continue to suffer sweltering temperatures as high as 40C, with weather experts forecasting the worst of the heat to be in southern and eastern Spain.

In total, twelve provinces saw maximum temperatures of 36 to 39C on Tuesday 15th, as well as being on alert for 'coastal phenomena', including storms and strong winds, something owing to the slight drop in temperatures, according to Spain's State Meteorological Agency (AEMET).

High temperatures to continue

The sustained heat risk has and will continue to affect the southern region of Andalusia more than elsewhere, namely Jaén, Granada and Córdoba, which will reach 39C. Málaga, also on Andalusia's south coast, as well as Madrid, will likely see temperatures touching 38C, as well as Mallorca, Gerona, Zaragoza, Albacete, and Cuenca, where the mercury will move between 35 and 37ºC this week.

The Canary Islands, which is still under the effects of the heat wave, continues under a yellow level risk warning for high temperatures in Gran Canaria, La Gomera, El Hierro and Tenerife.

According to AEMET, the mercury could begin to further creep up again by the weekend: "Over the next few days, temperatures will be high, especially in the east of the peninsula and the Balearic Islands. But from the weekend onwards, the heat will intensify and spread to most of the country. It will be a new warm spell, with unusually high temperatures for the season."

In this AEMET tweet below, you can see that pretty much the entirety of the Spanish peninsula is covered in red, signifying scorching temperatures.

⚠️ Estos próximos días, las temperaturas serán altas, sobre todo en el este peninsular y Baleares. Pero a partir del fin de semana, el calor se intensificará y se extenderá a la mayor parte del país. Será un nuevo episodio cálido, con temperaturas inusualmente altas para la época pic.twitter.com/1FElWtInuS — AEMET (@AEMET_Esp) August 16, 2023

Judging by AEMET's general forecast, by Saturday temperatures could have risen to 41C degrees in Murcia and Córdoba and 40C in Zaragoza, with the mercury hitting the high-30s across much of the southern half of the country.

Temperatures in the north west of Spain are set to be somewhere in the mid-20s over the weekend.

What is a heat wave?

Despite these high temperatures, the Spanish press and many weather experts have reported the end of Spain's third ola de calor - heatwave. But how is that possible when some parts of the country will continue to endure 40C temperatures?

Heat waves are declared when it can be proven by experts that a minimum of 10 percent of weather stations have recorded temperatures above the 95 percentile of historical records for at least three days, according to AEMET's spokesman Rubén del Campo in an article in Spanish newspaper El Español.

Spain's hottest and driest period of the year, which is usually roughly between late July and mid August, is now over in theory. Experts do not foresee another heatwave, in the technical sense, at least, despite the continuing high temperatures in many parts of the country. "We are not expecting intense heat waves at the end of August or even at the beginning of September," Spanish meteorologist Samuel Biener said in the Spanish press recently.

However, the contradiction of a heatwave technically ending but high temperatures continuing means that Bieners also believes that "we should start to revise the concept of a heat wave."

"In recent years we have had major episodes in June and September," says the meteorologist. "And even in May this year. These phenomena are more frequent and more powerful, and if the projections come true, this trend will continue to intensify in the coming decades."