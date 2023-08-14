How much should you pay per month to rent a parking space in Spain?

Advertisement

As 65 percent of people in Spain live in apartment buildings, most people do not automatically have their own garages or parking spaces. Even if an apartment has underground parking facilities, it’s not guaranteed that space will be included in the rental agreement or sale of the property.

More often than not, it won’t be and you’ll have to rent somewhere separately. Parking on the street is also not always possible without some type of permit or paying for parking there too.

According to the latest data from the report on "Cumulative Variation of Garages in Spain in 2022”, published by Fotocasa Real Estate Index, the price of garages for rent in Spain has risen 2.9 percent compared with 2021 and 0.2 percent compared to 5 years ago.

The average price per month for renting a parking space in Spain in 2022 was €72.90 per month.

Of course, like everything from housing rent to eating out and public transport, the cost changes greatly depending on where you live in the country.

The top three most expensive regions to rent a parking space in the country are surprisingly not Madrid and Catalonia, home to Spain's two biggest cities, but are in fact Cantabria, the Balearic Islands and the Basque Country.

The three regions with the lowest cost for renting a parking space are Castilla-La Mancha, Castilla y León and La Rioja.

Average price per month of renting a parking space in each region in Spain

Andalusia - €71

Aragón - €60

Asturias - €72

Balearic Islands - €86

Basque Country - €86

Canary Islands - €71

Cantabria - €89

Castilla y León - €57

Castilla-La Mancha - €56

Catalonia - €79

Extremadura - €59

Galicia - €58

La Rioja - €57

Madrid - €77

Murcia - €60

Navarra - €59

Valencia - €64

The regions in which prices for parking spaces have gotten more expensive compared with 2021 are Castilla-La Mancha which rose by 17.1 percent, Cantabria which increased by 5.7 percent and Madrid by 5.6 percent.

On the other hand, the price of garages for rent has decreased the most in Extremadura by -4.8 percent, followed by Aragón at 3.5 percent and Galicia at - 3 percent, according to the Fotocasa study.

How much should you pay for parking in Spain's biggest cities?

If you live in a big city, such as a regional capital, then the cost of parking is most likely to be above the average for your region.

The most expensive cities to rent a space are San Sebastián at an average of €109 per month, Bilbao at €101 and Santander at €99.

What are the average prices per month in cities popular with foreign residents?

Barcelona - €94

Madrid - €89

Valencia - €76

Málaga - €77

Alicante - €73

The cheapest cities to rent a garage are Alcorcón (Madrid), below the average at €49 per month, Burgos at €53 and in joint third place at €54 are Cáceres (Extremadura), Vic (Catalonia) and Ourense (Galicia).

How much does it cost to buy a parking space?

If you're in the position to buy a parking space and not just rent one, you may want to consider it as an investment.

According to the latest data from Fotocasa for 2022, the average price in Spain for buying a garage or parking space is €11,619.

Again, this rises considerably in the country's biggest cities. In Madrid, the average price to buy a space is €33,544, while in Barcelona it costs €24,734.

Parking spaces have a way lower barrier to entry than buying property and if you don't need the space for yourself, you can always rent it out to help supplement your income.