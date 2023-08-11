What are the best tricks to buy cheap flights to and from Spain?

Advertisement

There are lots of different factors that can affect flight prices, including how much demand there is, the time of year, and the competition for a certain destination.

After several years of no travel abroad due to the pandemic, combined with the war in Ukraine causing fuel prices to skyrocket, and the rise in the cost of living, flight prices are at the highest they’ve been for years.

READ ALSO: Why are flights to and from Spain so expensive this summer?

There is also more demand as everyone is desperate to travel again. According to Spain's Ministry of Tourism, this year could even surpass the record-breaking year of 2019 in terms of visitor numbers. That year Spain already welcomed a total of 83.7 million.

While you may not be able to get a flight as cheaply as you could before, there are still some tips and tricks you can employ to help you get a good deal.

Buy your tickets on a Tuesday

According to a study carried out by the flight comparison site Skyscanner, the best day to buy cheaper plane tickets is Tuesday. This is due to the fact that airlines typically launch their offers and promotions on Monday nights, so Tuesday morning is when you can find them.

Booking to fly on a Tuesday is good too as there's usually less demand for that day, which causes prices to drop.

Look for deals on Wednesdays and Thursdays

Another study, carried out by travel company Expedia also found that Tuesday was the best day to buy cheaper plane tickets.

But, they also discovered many great flight deals being offered on Wednesdays and Thursdays too. These days also tend to have less demand and more supply, which translates into lower prices.

Advertisement

Sundays are also good days

Weekdays aren't always found to be the best though. Flight website CheapAir.com found that the best day to buy cheaper plane tickets on their site was a Sunday.

According to the site, on Sundays, you can find prices up to 15 percent cheaper than average. This is due to the fact that business travellers usually book their flights on weekdays. This means less competition and more chances to find bargains.

Wake up at 5am to buy your tickets

Booking your tickets on a certain day can definitely help, but did you know that there are specific times that are the best too?

According to the Skyscanner study, the best time to buy the cheapest plane tickets is at 5am, in the early hours of the morning, when most people on your side of the world are asleep. At that time you can also take advantage of the offers that the airlines launch during the night before anyone else does.

Advertisement

3pm is good too

If you're not an earlier riser, then maybe the afternoon is a better time to buy your flights.

According to the Expedia study, at 3pm flights are six percent cheaper than the average. This is because at that time there is less activity on travel websites and social networks, possibly because most Spaniards are just finishing their lunch.