Spain on wildfire alert as extreme heatwave begins
Three wildfires that scorched more than 1,000 hectares (2,470 acres) in Spain over the weekend are now under control but the country remains on high alert for forest fires with the worst heatwave of the summer so far starting on Monday.
The regions of Andalusia in the south, the central Castilla-La Mancha and Extremadura in the west were placed on an orange alert with temperatures expected to reach 43 degrees Celsius (109 Fahrenheit) on Monday, according to the national weather agency Aemet.
It is the third summer heatwave to hit the Iberian peninsula, which is expected to last until Thursday.
A fire that broke around 10 kilometres (six miles) from the coastal city of Cádiz, a popular destination for tourists on the Atlantic Ocean, on Sunday had "stabilised" by midnight, the firefighting service Infoca said on X, formerly known as Twitter.
📣 Incendio en Santa Margarita (La Línea de la Concepción). En estos momentos operan los Bomberos de Cádiz y trabajadores de Infoca. — Onda Capital (@ondacapitalfm) August 1, 2023
El fuerte viento ayuda a la propagación de las llamas, de ahí que estén en riesgo las viviendas cercanas al incendio.
🚨 Mucha precaución. pic.twitter.com/NuQiBluvGr
Another fire, also under control, blackened some 450 hectares (1,100 acres) near the southwestern city of Huelva between Saturday and Sunday.
In Catalonia, on the Mediterranean coast near the French border, firefighters were working since Friday to extinguish a blaze, an effort that was being complicated by wind gusts.
Catalan fire officials said Monday on X that the blaze was now under control, though around 30 firefighting units were still on site where nearly 600 hectares burned, forest officials said.
Catalonia and Andalusia are the two regions most frequently hit by drought, creating conditions for fires to spark.
Our #EFFIS🔥 Fire Danger Forecast for 7 August— Copernicus EMS (@CopernicusEMS) August 7, 2023
🟤Very Extreme Danger is present in:
➡️Large areas of the #Algarve & #Alentejo regions, #Portugal🇵🇹
➡️The #Andalucía region, #Spain🇪🇸
➡️Southeastern #France🇫🇷, around #Marseille & #Avignon
➡️Limited areas of #Sardegna, #Italy🇮🇹 pic.twitter.com/7n4uHR7or3
More than 70,000 hectares have burned in Spain since the beginning of the year, after a record in 2022 when more than 300,000 hectares were destroyed, according to the European Forest Fire Information System (Effis).
🗓️7/8/2023 Situación avisos @AEMET_Esp — DG Protección Civil y Emergencias. España (@proteccioncivil) August 7, 2023
🌡️🟧Áreas de Extremadura, Andalucía y Castilla-La Mancha
🌡️🟨6⃣CCAA afectadas
🌊🟨Zonas de Baleares, Cádiz y Girona
🌬️🟨Zonas de Cádiz
🔥🔴Riesgo muy alto/extremo en casi todo el país#ProteccionCivilSomosTodos pic.twitter.com/5gEbXwxaHy
Experts say the greater frequency of heatwaves, which are also increasingly long and intense, is a consequence of climate change.
