Spain braces for worst heatwave of the summer so far

Spain is set for another scorching summer heatwave that meteorologists warn could be the "most extreme of the summer" and again see temperatures surge above 40C in 25 of the country's 50 provincial capitals.

Though the experts are calling this latest rise in temperatures the ‘third’ official heatwave of the summer, in many parts of Spain the summer has felt like one prolonged heatwave with sweltering temperatures and tropical nights, where the mercury has hit the mid-40s and night-time temperatures have hovered around 25C for weeks on end.

Though there was some brief respite for Spaniards struggling in the heat following a big drop in temperatures from Thursday of last week and lasting into the weekend due to Storm Patricia, from Monday (August 7th) another ola de calor (heatwave) will blast the country with a mass of warm and dry air arriving in the south of the peninsula from Africa.

It is expected the heatwave will last until Friday August 11th or even into the weekend in certain parts of the country, with Wednesday looking like the hottest day of the week.

Experts predict that the areas most affected by the surging temperatures will be the southwestern portion of the country, particularly areas like Córdoba and Seville, places that have already seen temperatures in the mid-40s this summer.

However, Spain's generally cooler northern regions will this time also suffer in the heat, as temperatures around 40C are expected in Galicia, Asturias, Cantabria and the Basque Country.

Temperatures forecast in mainland Spain and the Balearic Islands on Wednesday August 9th 2023. Map: Aemet

The Cantabrian and Mediterranean coasts seem set to be the parts of Spain least affected by the arriving weather front, with the latter even forecast to see a slight drop in temperatures from Monday.

Fifteen provinces across Andalusia, Castilla y León, Castilla-La Mancha, Extremadura, Galicia and Madrid have orange and yellow weather warnings risk due to potential temperatures of up to 44C.

Rubén Campos, a spokesman from Spain’s state meteorological agency Aemet, told Spanish TV news outlet Canal 24 horas that the latest heatwave “will affect the entire peninsula, although it is possible that the Mediterranean area” could see a drop in temperatures.

According to national weather agency Aemet, the extreme temperatures could reach the distant Canary Islands by the middle of the week.