Over 150 people evacuated as blaze near Spanish-French border rages on

The fire, whose causes are as yet unknown, started on Friday afternoon just outside of Portbou, a seaside town on Spain’s Mediterranean coast, but was reported as having already burnt over 400 hectares of land by Saturday morning.

After the Catalan fire service ordered people not to leave the village of Colera and the nearby Sant Miquel campsite on Friday evening, over 150 residents were reportedly evacuated overnight as the flames edged closer to residential areas.

The wildfire left people in the Portbou area without running water and electricity, which resulted in the town council requesting the dispatch of tanker trucks according to local media reports.

Large swathes of the affected area were also said to have no phone service.

With respect to road damage, the fire forced the closure of a section of the N-260 highway (connecting Portbou to the Huesca province) and caused a temporary stop to rail services between Figueres and Portbou.

Some 66 Spanish fire brigade teams along with ten French crews were reportedly fighting the blaze on multiple fronts on Saturday, with water-bombing aircraft also providing support.

But strong northerly winds and the area’s rough terrain continued to complicate both ground and aircraft operations as firefighters weren’t yet able to reach the blaze’s more isolated pockets.

"It is a very complex fire," Jordi Martín, chief of the Girona county fire department, told national newspaper El País.

At the time of writing, no residential buildings were being directly threatened by the flames according to media reports.

But weather forecasts for Saturday weren’t comforting as wind gusts of up to 100 kilometres an hour were expected, threatening to further fan the flames and hinder firefighters' operations.