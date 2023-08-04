Wildfire near Spanish-French border spreads rapidly

Advertisement

The blaze was spread across 150 hectares (370 acres) by 7:25 pm (1725 GMT) -- an area three times larger than just an hour earlier -- according to Catalan forest rangers' updates posted on Twitter, recently rebranded as "X".

Because of the fire at Portbou, Catalonia's fire service had ordered theconfinement of the village of Colera and the campsite at Sant Miquel, said the region's civil protection service.

Portbou, near the Franco-Spanish border, also has a major railway station used by both countries' networks.

Every summer Colera sees its 500-strong population boosted by an influx of tourists headed for the Spanish beaches. Sant Miguel campsite has a capacity of 720, according to the Catalan authorities.

The road leading to Portbou has been closed because of the fire.

Firefighters backed by aircraft are already fighting the blaze, said the Catalan fire service. Ten French fire engines and light vehicles from the Pyrenees-Orientales region over the border have also joined the operation.

But a French water-bombing aircraft sent to the zone has so far been unable to operate because of the strong winds, a French fire services spokesman told AFP.

"For the moment, the fire is confined to Spanish territory," he added.

The Spanish meteorological agency Aemet reported winds in the region of up to 50 kilometres (30 miles) an hour.