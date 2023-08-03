Storm Patricia to bring rain and big temperature drops to sizzling Spain

Advertisement

The summer of 2023 is proving to be another suffocating one in Spain, with three heatwaves since late June.

Fortunately, the mercury is set to drop by as much as 13C on Thursday, but according to the forecast it’s going to go from one weather extreme to another.

Storm Patricia will cause rain, strong winds and choppy seas to Spain's northern regions, where temperatures will be between 5C and 10C below the average for the time of year.

Temperatures across mainland Spain and the Balearics at 3pm on Thursday August 3rd. Map: Aemet

In Madrid, where in August it's usually baking hot, the mercury will hover around a much more enjoyable mid-twenties.

Some people in the southern half of Spain will also experience this “sharp” (and welcome) temperature drop from Thursday.

According to Spanish weather agency Aemet, in Málaga province, it could drop by 13C from a sweltering 42C.

Tiempo inusualmente frío para la época en la mitad norte desde este jueves hasta el sábado. Ya el fin de semana se iniciará un progresivo ascenso térmico, que nos llevará hacia todo lo contrario: #calor muy intenso durante la próxima semana. También inusualmente intenso. pic.twitter.com/VQLxXPKrtI — AEMET (@AEMET_Esp) August 3, 2023

Unfortunately for those in Andalusia’s interior and Extremadura, the cold front won’t bring such fresh temperature falls, with the mercury likely to hover around 35.

Advertisement

Storm Patricia is forecast to leave the heaviest rain in the east of the country in regions such as Catalonia, the Valencia region, the Balearics and Murcia.

Residents of La Comunitat Valenciana will finally get a break from the sweltering nights they’ve been experiencing in recent days, as they recently set a record for the most consecutive nights where the temperature didn’t drop below 25C (18 nights).

So how long will this cool snap last?

"After these two cold days (Thursday and Friday), temperatures will begin to rise across Spain over the weekend and, especially in the southern half, the intense heat will probably be the protagonist again during Sunday and the first days of next week," Aemet spokesperson Ruben Del Campo has warned.