When Menorca was British: Eight things you should know

The Balearic Islands are beloved by British holidaymakers and have been since tourism first started there in the mid-19th century. They love the culture, the climate, the beaches, and the food, but could there be another reason that Brits have an affinity for these sun-drenched islands?

It's true that the small island of Menorca sees far few tourists than its sisters Mallorca and Ibiza, but one reason why the Brits do love it may be because it feels slightly familiar to them. After all, Menorca did belong to the British for 70 years during the 1700s.

Menorca was captured during the War of the Spanish Succession

Menorca was first conquered by an Anglo-Dutch squadron in the middle of the War of the Spanish Succession in 1708.

It was part of the Treaty of Utrecht

Menorca eventually passed solely to British rule in 1713, together with Gibraltar, as part of the Treaty of Utrecht. It consisted of a series of treaties between France, Spain, and other European powers in the aftermath of the War of the Spanish Succession. The peace treaty between Spain and Britain gave both Menorca and Gibraltar to the British.

Menorca was under British rule for 70 years

From 1708, Menorca remained under the English flag until 1802 when the island finally returned to Spanish sovereignty. The only times it did not belong to Britain briefly during this time was during the French occupation during the Seven Years' War (1756 -1763) and a short Spanish rule between 1782 and 1798.

British governor Sir Richard Kane left his mark on the island

The first British governor of Menorca, Sir Richard Kane was an important figure during the British rule of the island and remained in office between 1712 and 1736. He left the island with several great legacies. One of the most important of these was the construction of the road between Mahón (Menorca's capital) and its second city, Ciutadella. Today it's still called the Camí d'en Kane or Kane Road, after the governor.

English words have made their way into the Menorquí dialect

During the British occupation, English words began to be incorporated into Menorquí, the local dialect of the Catalan language spoken on the island. This is especially true when it came to children’s games. For example, Menorcan kids play with mérvels (marbles) and tell joques (jokes). Other British words include bótil (bottle), grevy (gravy), escrú (screw), xubec (to bed or have a siesta) and fingles (fingers).

The British influenced Menorcan architecture, food and drink

You can still see the British style preserved within the Menorcan architecture today. For example, houses have typical English sash windows. This is also true of food and drink. British sailors and soldiers introduced the gin to the island, which is still popular there today, and there are many traditional recipes that have a decidedly English touch, such as the greixera dolça - a Menorcan version of bread and butter pudding.

The British protected the locals from pirate attacks

The British fleet put an end to attacks on the island by the Barbary pirates from North Africa. This meant that the locals could settle on the coast more, instead of the interior of the island.

British rule left Menorca with some important landmarks

The British left some impressive examples of military architecture on the island, which can still be seen today. One of the best of these is the King's Island Military Hospital. It began operations in the 18th century and ended in the 20th century, and includes the remains of an old basilica. Another of these is the Torre des Castellar, constructed by the British between 1799 and 1802. It was used as a defense tower and to protect the Castle of San Nicolás.