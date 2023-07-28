Spain trial over 2013 deadly train crash comes to an end

Advertisement

Two men were in the dock over the accident - the driver, Francisco Garzon,

and the former safety director at state rail operator ADIF, Andres Cortabitarte.

The pair are charged with 80 counts of manslaughter by gross professional

negligence, and 140 offences of injury due to professional negligence.

Both men declined to make a closing statement on the last day of the trial, held since October at a cultural centre in the northwestern city of Santiago de Compostela which has been transformed into a courtroom.

The court has not yet set a date for the verdict.

On July 24th, 2013, a train travelling from Madrid veered off the tracks as

it hurtled around a sharp bend on the outskirts of Santiago, a city in the region of Galicia.

It ploughed into a concrete siding, leaving 80 people dead - including 12

foreigners - and over 140 injured, making it Spain's deadliest rail accident since 1944.

An investigation showed the train was travelling at 179 kilometres (111 miles) per hour, more than twice the speed limit for that stretch of track.

The probe also revealed the driver answered a phone call from the conductor

just seconds before the train lurched off the rails.

Cortabitarte, as the former safety director at ADIF, is accused of not having carried out a study of the risks of the bend where the accident happened.

He told the court the track where the accident happened was "100 percent safe".

A group representing victims of the crash, the Alvia 04155 Victims Platform, has said it expects the trial will demonstrate that ADIF bore more responsibility for the derailment than the driver.