How to save money on airport parking in Spain

Airport parking fees can be a big extra expense, particularly if you’re leaving your car there for a couple of weeks. If you are looking to leave your car at an AENA airport, it can typically cost €60 per day. This can quickly add up to a lot.

Luckily there are several tricks and tips that can help save you money. It's worth shopping around too to find the best deal as prices won't always be the same as the ones mentioned on the official airport websites.

Use a parking service

There are several companies that operate car parking services at airports. Most of these are situated slightly further away and offer a shuttle service to the main terminal included in the price. Some even offer valet services and cleaning services, so you can come back from your holiday and pick up a shiny clean car. Some companies that offer these services at Barcelona El Prat include ParkingOK, Car and Fly Garage and Travel Parking BCN, but there are many for airports all over Spain.

Comparison sites

There are hotel comparison sites and airline comparison sites to book your holidays, and yes there are airport parking comparison sites too. These can get you huge discounts with prices from €60 for a whole week, rather than per day. Websites like Vuelapar allow you to compare availability, prices and even additional services included in the rate for the dates you want. This way you can ensure you’re paying a fair price. Another good option is Parkos, which will even let you select the time you want to drop the car.

Reserve your space well in advance

If you simply rock up to the airport and attempt to find a parking space, you’ll find it to be very costly, but if you secure one in advance, then there are usually several deals you can find. There are various companies in charge of airport car parks that also offer very attractive promotions. The best ways to find out about these are to regularly look at the company’s websites, social media accounts and sign up to their newsletters. This can get you discounts of up to 40 percent. A quick Google search of car parking + the airport name will bring up a whole list of companies that offer this service. Using a price comparison site like the above will also bring up all the options at your chosen airport.

Contract a loyalty card or a subscription

This may not be an option for everyone, but if you’re a frequent traveller and regularly need airport parking, then you might consider a loyalty card or a subscription-based model to save you money. They offer competitive rates, as well as special offers like cash back on your purchases, free days and welcome offers, among others. For example, if you become a member of Aena Club, you can get up to a 10 percent discount on airport parking.

Hire a car

If you can’t get to the airport easily via public transport because you’re travelling in from the countryside or you have a lot of luggage for example but don’t want to pay for parking at all, you could always hire one. Many car rental companies have the option of leaving the car at the airport, eliminating the need for parking altogether.