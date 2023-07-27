Spain's unemployment rate falls to lowest level since 2008

Advertisement

The jobless rate dipped to 11.6 percent in the period from April to June from 13.3 percent in the previous thee-month period, national statistics institute INE said.

The unemployment rate had not been that low in Spain since the third quarter of 2008, when it was 11.2 percent.

The number of unemployed people dropped by 365,000 in the second quarter to s total of 2.76 million, with most jobs added in the services sector.

Spain is the world's second-most visited country after France and unemployment typically falls in the summer months in the country as the tourists season picks up and hotels, bars and restaurants boost staff.

En España ya hay 21 millones de personas trabajando.



Alcanzamos un nuevo máximo histórico. Baja la temporalidad y el paro se reduce hasta el nivel más bajo desde 2008, especialmente en jóvenes y mujeres.



Datos extraordinarios que demuestran la fortaleza de nuestra economía.… — Pedro Sánchez (@sanchezcastejon) July 27, 2023

"These are extraordinary figures that demonstrate the strength of our economy," Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez said on Twitter, which is being rebranded as "X".

Spain's economy has outperformed most of its European Union peers. It grew by 5.5 percent last year and the government expects it will expand by 2.1 percent in 2023.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Wednesday raised its growth forecast for Spain this year to 2.5 percent from 1.5 citing the strong performance of the tourism sector.