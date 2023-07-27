How young self-employed workers in Catalonia can get €15,000 in aid

Advertisement

If you’re self-employed in Spain or thinking of becoming autónomo, you’re no doubt aware of how tough it can be due to the financial insecurity and social security payments that come with it, but did you know that young self-employed workers in Catalonia can get a €15,000 handout to help them get going?

Catalan authorities have allocated €13 million to the project, of which €500,000 has been reserved to boost the rural economy and is specifically for those who live in municipalities with fewer than 500 inhabitants.

The plan is being co-financed by the European Social Fund Plus and in 2022, up to 1,358 people benefited from it.

Who is eligible?

It is specifically for young people who want to start businesses and are between 18 and 29 years old.





You must be registered as autónomo, as well as in the Youth Guarantee System.





You must register the day before the start date of your activity as a self-employed person.





Your business must run continually for 18 months without interruption, if it doesn’t, you will have to return part of the money.





You cannot be hired as a salaried worker during this time.





You must have lived in Catalonia and have tax domicile there for at least a year and a half.





You must carry out training that contributes to improving business management or that is related to your professional activity.

How do I apply?

If you meet all the above requirements then you can set about applying. The period in which to apply for the aid started on July 18th and will be open until 3pm on September 20th, 2023.

Before applying for aid, you must register with the Youth Guarantee System. You will need to identify yourself with your digital certificate or [email protected].

Once you have done this, there are two ways to apply for the aid, either through the Canal Empresa or the procedures section of the Generalitat's website.

Registering as autónomo

If you are successful, you will of course also have to register as autónomo. In order to legally be self-employed in Spain, you must register with both Social Security and with the Hacienda or Treasury, separately. Remember, it needs to be done the day before you intend to open your business or start working.

Registration with Social Security is done via form TA.0521, which will enrol you in the RETA, the Special Regime for Self-Employed Workers.

To register with the Hacienda or Treasury, you will need to complete form 036 and choose which type of business you want to carry out.