Investing in property in Spain: Where is it hardest to sell or rent out?

In Spain, it takes an average of a little over three months (93 days to be exact) from the time an owner puts his property up for sale until it is sold.

In terms of rent, the period from advert to lease is an average of 59 days, just under two months, according to figures from Fragua, a real estate data platform. These averages, however, can be a little misleading.

In Spain, where exactly you are selling or renting can have a big impact on how long it takes to find a buyer or tenant. This is key information for anyone looking to 'flip' a property to be sold at a profit, or investors who want to buy to let.

So where is it hardest and easiest to sell or rent out a home in Spain?

Selling

In terms of selling a property, Ciudad Real province, in the central Castilla-La Mancha region, is the area where it takes the longest to sell a home in Spain: an average of 246 days, more than eight months from putting the proper up for sale to actually selling it.

In La Rioja it takes 212 days and in Palencia it takes 191 days (both are in Spain's interior).

On the northwest coast, the provinces of A Coruña, Lugo and Ourense, all in Galicia, tend to have long sales times as well, with all three areas taking more than 160 days to sell on average.

Properties on the coast and inland southeastern parts of Spain, namely Almería, Murcia and Albacete, also take a while to sell: the average sale period there is above 140.

At the opposite end of the spectrum is Soria in Castilla y León, where it takes the least time to sell a house: just 59 days. Zaragoza and Cuenca come in third and second, with 68 and 70 day sale periods on average.

This is somewhat surprising seeing as these provinces are not in popular coastal areas, but lower property prices (the possibility of landing a bargain) and less bureaucratic waits due to their smaller populations could partly explain the trend.

Madrid and Barcelona also have relatively speedy sales periods, 82 and 93 days respectively, according to Fragua.

Renting

2023 has been a dramatic year for the rental market in Spain, with prices rising in many busier cities and average waits to rent out a property dropping from 62 to 59 days.

Cantabria is the province where it takes the longest to find a tenant, on average 136 days, followed by Castellón (119), Segovia (75), Huelva (74) and Ciudad Real (73). Broadly speaking, the Mediterranean and South Atlantic coasts have longer times to sign a lease than other inland provinces.

In the case of Madrid and Barcelona, as in terms of property sales, rentals are snapped up quickly. In Madrid, the average time is just 44 days and in Barcelona 51 days.

Express rentals

Incredibly, 13 percent of properties rented through property portal Idealista in June 2023 were not even available on the market for a day and snapped up within 24 hours in so-called 'express rentals', according to a study published by the property portal.

For October 2022, that figure was even higher, reaching 15 percent. October is traditionally a busy month in the rental market as university students, English teachers and exchange students arrive in town.

The cities of Lugo and Girona have the highest percentage of 'express' rentals in Spain, with 21 percent of properties rented in June not even lasting a full 24 hours on Idealista. This indicates that there isn't a large stock of rental properties in the city.

The next quickest are the cities of Huelva and Vitoria, with 18 percent in both cases; Tarragona (17 percent); and San Sebastián, Zaragoza, Logroño and Castellón de la Plana (all 16 percent).

In fact, many cities across Spain are seeing express rentals at rates above the national average.

In Pamplona 15 percent of rentals are filled in 24 hours, in Malaga, Barcelona, Albacete, Guadalajara and Alicante (all 14 percent), while the cities of Murcia, Huesca, Palma, A Coruña, Granada, Santander and Santa Cruz de Tenerife are all around the national average of 13 percent.

Interestingly, Madrid is a touch under the national average for express rentals at 12 percent, along with Valencia, Toledo, Palencia, Almería, Ciudad Real, Burgos, Seville and Jaén.

Segovia, on the other hand, Castilla y León, is the city with the lowest proportion of express rentals, just 6 percent. Joining it below the 10 percent threshold are Oviedo (7 percent), Badajoz (8 percent), Lleida (8 percent), and Ourense, Cáceres and Valladolid (all 9 percent).

