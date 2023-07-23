LIVE: Spain's 2023 general election kicks off

Advertisement

Spaniards head to the polls today in what many feel is a pivotal general election for the direction of the country. Incumbent Socialist (PSOE) Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez is battling for another term in office, while polls suggest the Spanish right, led by the Partido Popular's (PP) Alberto Núñez Feijóo are on course for victory.

What remains unclear is whether the PP can win an absolute majority or will be forced to rely on far-right Vox in order to govern.

Follow The Local's live blog for all the latest developments on election day:

10:01 - Polls open in the Canary Islands, where more than 1.7 million people will cast their votes.

09.25 - One Spanish town has already completed its vote. The tiny town of Villarroya in La Rioja has once again become the fastest town in Spain to vote, with its seven registered voters voting in just 26 seconds - 3 seconds less than their record at the recent municipal and regional elections on May 28th.

09.05 - Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez is the first candidate to cast his ballot, voting at the Colegio de Nuestra Señora del Buen Consejo in Madrid just minutes after the doors opened.

Spanish Prime Minister and Socialist Party (PSOE) candidate Pedro Sánchez casts his ballot during Spain's general election, in Madrid, on July 23, 2023. Photo: JAVIER SORIANO/AFP.

09:00 - Spain’s polling stations have now all opened, most of which are equipped with fans and bottles of water to help voters keep cool on a day where temperatures are expected to hit 40C in some parts of the country. Polls will close at 8:00pm with the final results expected several hours later.