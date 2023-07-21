Can you go shirtless or wear a bikini in the street in Spain?

Advertisement

During sweltering summers, shirts come off and bikini tops go on in many countries, with people not thinking twice about whether walking around the city streets dressed this way breaks the law.

While being topless for both men and women is very common on Spanish beaches, when you’re away from the sand, in the streets or in stores, it’s a very different story.

It’s worth noting that there is no common law in Spain that prohibits going topless or wearing a swimsuit on public streets, instead each province instead regulates its own laws on the matter.

It's usually not socially acceptable to go shirtless or wear a bikini top away from the beach in Spain, and it’s actually illegal in certain places.

This applies to those who are carrying out sports activities as well, be it jogging or riding a bike.

In the following places in Spain you can in fact be fined for this, no matter how hot it gets.

ANDALUSIA

Málaga

Those in Andalusia must comply with the rules prohibiting going shirtless if visiting the popular coastal city of Málaga. Here you can be fined between €300 and €750 if you walk around the city streets in swimwear.

Marbella

The upmarket resort town of Marbella also passed a similar rule in 2018. Areas where you are allowed to walk around without a shirt on or in swimwear include swimming pools, beaches, coastal access routes and the promenade. If found doing it anywhere else in the area, you could also be fined between €300 and €750.

BALEARIC ISLANDS

Palma de Mallorca

Mallorca may be known as a holiday island, but if you walk around in swimwear or go topless on the streets of its capital, you could be fined between €100 and €200.

Wearing a bikini or swimsuit while not on the beach is only allowed on the beach promenade.

Sant Antoni de Portmany, Ibiza

According to the local rules in this municipality, wearing clothes is an "unavoidable obligation". Small fines may be handed out if the rules aren't respected, but there is no set amount.

CATALONIA

Barcelona

If you’re caught walking around bare-chested around the city or in a swimsuit or bikini you could be fined from €120 up to €500.

A fine of between €300 and €500 fine is for those who walk around nude or almost nude, while those between €120 and €300 are more likely for going shirtless.

Salou

In the Catalan resort of Salou, going topless is banned in the old town, surrounding urban area, and the local markets. Fines for those caught can range from €100 to €300.

VALENCIA REGION

Alicante

In Alicante, the Civic Coexistence Ordinance was launched in February 2022, which included fines up to €750 for "going naked or with a totally naked torso on public roads, except on beaches, adjoining promenades, swimming pools or other spaces where it is not expressly authorised".

