Baby's body found on Spanish beach is from migrant shipwreck: police

The boat carrying the infant and her parents along with 12 others left northern Algeria on March 21st and sank off Spain's Balearic islands in the Mediterranean on April 6th, Spain's Guardia Civil police force said on a statement.

The baby's body was found in an advanced state of decomposition on a beach in Roda de Bera in the northeastern province of Tarragona on July 11 by a municipal cleaning crew.

A DNA sample taken from the body was found to match that of a woman whose body was recovered shortly after the shipwreck who had already been identified, the police statement said.

Including the baby and her mother, the authorities have found eight bodies of the migrants who drowned in the shipwreck.

Spain is main gateway for migrants seeking a better life in Europe and migrants regularly arrive on Spain's southern coast from Algeria and Morocco.

Between January 1st and July 15th, a total of 14,021 migrants entered Spain illegal by sea and land, a 6.5 percent decrease over the same time last year, according to the latest interior ministry figures.